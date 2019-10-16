UNDER THE RADAR: Ashdown's Vincent Jones

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR football prospect is Ashdown’s Vincent Jones.

Class: 2021

Position: Defensive Tackle

Size: 5-11, 250 pounds

Stats: In six games this season, he has recorded 24 assisted tackles, 21 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 2 QB pressures, 2 forced fumbles, 1 recovered fumble (TD) and 1 blocked kick. He was the Class 3A State Outdoor/Indoor shot put champion as a sophomore.

Coach Matt Richardson on Jones

“He’s our strongest guy. He’s one of the strongest guys on the field any night He’s very explosive and very active and he’s just hard to block. He’s always been that guy that has great launch. He comes off the ball really hard. “He’s a 300 pound bencher and 500 pound squatter as a sophomore coming into his junior year.”

Could grow taller

“His dad is 6-2," Richardson said. "If he’s 6-2, everybody in the country would’ve already been here.”

Opponent complimentary

“The Hamburg coach walks up to me and said, ’55 great game tonight. I’m glad I don’t have to see you anymore,'" Richardson said, "and I said, 'Coach he’s just a junior,' and he said, ‘Dang.'"

No offers now, but expects some

“Montaric Brown didn’t either," Richardson said. "Montaric had a huge junior year and this is when he blew up. It was after Montaric’s junior year when he blew up.”