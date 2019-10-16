UA president recommends next chancellor for community college in Morrilton

The University of Arkansas system president has recommended a longtime administrator to be the next chancellor at the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton.

Lisa Willenberg, who now serves as vice chancellor for finance and operations at the community college, would become chancellor on Nov. 1 if the Board of Trustees accepts the recommendation, according to a news release.

“Lisa’s institutional knowledge and the respect she has earned from key individuals internal and external to the institution really set her apart,” System President Donald Bobbitt said in the release. “She is well-positioned to step in and continue to motivate our students, faculty and staff to keep UACCM on its upward trajectory.”

Willenberg has worked at the school for 27 years, starting as a general accountant and becoming vice chancellor in 2011.

Willenberg would become the college’s fourth leader since its founding in 1963, according to the release, and the first woman named to the top post.

“Continuing to build campus and community relationships as well as trust will be my priority as I will work collaboratively and cooperatively to expand educational opportunities for everyone,” Willenberg said in the release.