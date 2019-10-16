Walton Foundation announces plans for recreational park in Northwest Arkansas

The Walton Family Foundation announced plans Wednesday for an outdoor adventure park in Bentonville.

The site, named Osage Park, will be located on 55 acres on I Street near Thaden Field, according to a news release.

"Osage Park will deliver a unique outdoor experience for visitors by creating a gathering place near Thaden Field and Lake Bentonville Park," said Steuart Walton. "Our community's environment also stands to benefit as the park will preserve additional green space and improve water quality in the Illinois River Watershed."

The park will feature an open pavilion, a small amphitheater and performing arts space, a multipurpose lawn, pickleball and grass volleyball courts, a play zone, multi-use trails and a system of boardwalks allowing visitors to traverse 12 acres of wetlands.

Visitors will be able to fish, kayak, canoe and paddleboard at a recreational lake to be expanded more than 6 acres for the project, according to the release.

Osage Park, which is expected to partially open to the public next summer, will eventually connect to Lake Bentonville Park.

"The renovation of Lake Bentonville, when paired with the seamless connection to the new Osage Park, will prove more than the traditional park opening," said David Wright, the city's director of parks and recreation.