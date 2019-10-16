Woman jailed in theft case at Spa City store

HOT SPRINGS -- A woman who said she was newly homeless was arrested on a felony theft charge early Monday after she was caught trying to leave Walmart through the fire exit with more than $1,100 worth of stolen merchandise, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Falicity Janice Kelley, 24, who lists "city streets" as her address, was taken into custody about 5:45 a.m. at the Walmart store at 1601 Albert Pike Road. She was charged with theft of property over $1,000, which is punishable by up to six years in prison, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Kelley, who lists no previous criminal history, remained in custody Tuesday in lieu of $2,500 bond and is set to appear today in Garland County District Court.

According to the affidavit, shortly after 5 a.m. Monday, Hot Springs police officer Anthony Larkin and other officers went to Walmart in response to a shoplifting in progress.

Larkin found a male standing by the outside fire-exit door near the store's garden center and asked him what he was doing, the affidavit said. The male answered that he was "just hanging out," according to the affidavit. A silver Hyundai Sonata was parked near the door, the affidavit said.

A witness told officers that there was a woman, later identified as Kelley, standing on the other side of the fire door inside, the affidavit said. The witness said he saw the woman earlier loading up a cart with more than $1,000 worth of merchandise before heading for the fire door, according to the affidavit.

The witness said he had watched the woman gathering items in the store since 3 a.m., according to the affidavit. Larkin went inside, made contact with Kelley and confirmed she had a cart full of items, the affidavit said.

A computer check revealed the Sonata was registered to her, the affidavit said.

Larkin asked Kelley what she was doing, and she stated she was "looking at all the Christmas items in the store" and claimed she planned to pay for all the items in her cart, the affidavit said. However, it was soon determined Kelley only had a cellphone in her possession and no money, according to the affidavit.

The items in the cart included merchandise from the automotive department, several electronic items and several lower-priced items that Kelley had shoved into a backpack obtained from the store that was also in the cart, the affidavit said. The items in her cart totaled $1,114.33, with the most expensive item being a 43-inch television valued at $278, the affidavit said.

After being read her rights at the jail, Kelley stated that she was "newly homeless and needed tires for her car because she was living out of her car and her tires were flat," the affidavit said. She said she had taken the other items, because she needed the money, the affidavit said.

