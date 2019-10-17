Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Aces in the hole

Today at 2:27 a.m.

Aces in the hole

BOB GATLING, No. 7 Diamondhead Golf Club (Hot Springs), 130 yards.

MAKE AN ACE?TELL US ABOUT IT!

Send an email to

jhalpern@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 10/17/2019

Print Headline: Aces in the hole

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT