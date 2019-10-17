Sections
CHI hospital system cuts 28 jobs in state

by Stephen Steed | Today at 2:19 p.m.

Catholic Health Initiatives has eliminated 28 jobs in Arkansas, nine of them unfilled positions, in a cost-cutting move linked to the merger earlier this year of two nonprofit healthcare giants.

Joshua Cook, a CHI spokesman in Little Rock, said Thursday the 28 positions affected were across the hospital system’s operations in Arkansas. CHI operates medical facilities in Little Rock, Hot Springs, Morrilton and Sherwood. Its website says it has 4,500 employees and 1,000 medical staff in the state.

“Our top priority is providing the best care for our patients,” Catholic Health Initiatives said in a statement. “As we strive to meet the changing demands for care in the communities we serve, we continuously assess our resources and how best to utilize them effectively and efficiently. When staffing adjustments are necessary, we work closely with affected employees to identify other opportunities in our system for which they may be qualified.”

