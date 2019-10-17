College, firefighters partner on training

The University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College announced Wednesday that four members of the North Little Rock Fire Department will work as adjunct faculty members as part of the Emergency Health Sciences training partnership.

In January, officials transferred the emergency medical services program from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to UA-Pulaski Tech.

The 14-month program consists of three semesters of lectures and labs along with clinical hours in a hospital setting and 300 hours of ride time in an ambulance, said Billy Jones, training and EMS captain for the North Little Rock Fire Department.

"It's two nights a week, and it's an intense program," he said.

Officials from North Little Rock, the Fire Department and Pulaski Tech announced the faculty partnership at the college's Center for Humanities and Arts.

"This a momentous occasion," Chancellor Margaret Ellibee said. "We exist to serve our students and our community. We jumped at the chance for this collaboration."

The program will be used by the North Little Rock Fire Department to provide paramedic and EMT training. This will help accomplish a goal the Fire Department has had for several years.

"Seventy percent of our calls are medical in origin, and most of the time we are there before MEMS," Fire Department Assistant Chief Beau Buford said. "This will allow us to deliver world-class health care to our community."

To complete the program, a paramedic must demonstrate proficiency in anatomy, physiology, pathophysiology, pharmacology, advanced airway management, intravenous therapy and medication therapy.

Buford that said 23 years ago the Fire Department came up with the idea to have firefighters be trained as paramedics, as well, but money and travel concerns limited the ability to reach that goal.

"We would have to drive two nights a week to places like Forrest City, and sometimes firefighters wouldn't get home until 2 a.m.," he said. "We would only be able to send one or two firefighters per course. Today we have nine people from our department in the program and a few from the Russellville Fire Department."

Firefighters will also graduate from the program with 43 college hours, Jones said.

"Before, they wouldn't have any college hours," Jones said.

Having the program in North Little Rock will be beneficial from a safety standpoint, as well, he said.

"By having it local it keeps our costs down and allows our firefighters to go to class while on duty. If we need them we can call them for help," Jones said.

Mayor Joe Smith said this partnership is optimal for the community.

"We want [firefighters] to be the best," he said. "This is not only for North Little Rock, but all of central Arkansas."

