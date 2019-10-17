Despite efforts, air in India rated poor

NEW DELHI — The Indian capital’s air quality levels plunged to “poor” on Wednesday, a day after the government initiated stricter measures to fight chronic air pollution.

The state-run Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index for New Delhi stood at 299, about six times the recommended level.

India is home to the world’s 14 most polluted cities, with New Delhi the sixth-worst. A sharp increase in vehicle and industrial emissions, pollutants released from holiday firecrackers and dust from building sites increases pollution in the city of more than 20 million people during the onset of winter, exacerbating what is already a public health crisis.

To deal with the pollution, the government on Tuesday said it was instituting measures meant to discourage use of private vehicles, increase bus and metro services and stop the use of diesel generators.

While many factors contribute to the severe air pollution, researchers say crop burning in neighboring states is responsible for almost 10% of New Delhi’s pollution.

Smoke from neighboring states of Haryana, Punjab and nearby bordering regions travels to New Delhi, leading to a surge in pollution levels.