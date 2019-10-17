Freshman produces in any role

FAYETTEVILLE -- Freshman receiver and punt returner Treylon Burks has quickly materialized as a big contributor for the University of Arkansas. The 6-3, 223-pounder from Warren leads the Razorbacks with 16.3 yards per catch with 15 receptions for 245 yards.

Burks also has a punt return average of 11.3 yards, bolstered by a 26-yarder last week at Kentucky, that ranks sixth in the SEC and 17th in the country.

Burks was asked if he felt ready for an expanded role in the offense based on his productivity, including taking direct Wildcat snaps.

"I'll just do whatever I can do that's best for the team," Burks said. "Anywhere. It doesn't matter to me. I just do what I can for the team."

Burks said he's overcome concerns for his surgically repaired knee and has become comfortable in the system.

"Honestly, after the first game I just felt myself, I had to get over thinking about my knee and I just feel comfortable so, no it's not a problem."

Coach Chad Morris was asked about the possibility of getting Burks more involved.

"He's extremely talented," Morris said. "Obviously when you get the ball in his hands, he's electric. One of the things as a coach we really have to be careful of is to understand that he's just a freshman and not to overload him. I think that we can add more to him, but we can't overload him."

QB question

Arkansas Coach Chad Morris did not name his quarterback starter on Wednesday and said he could see any kind of rotation at the position on Saturday against Auburn.

The starters job, likely between senior Ben Hicks and junior Nick Starkel, has been reopened for evaluation this week. Hicks and Starkel run many drills side by side, with each of the quarterbacks throwing to a different receiver.

When it came time for the first offensive unit to run its first snaps Wednesday, Hicks was behind center Ty Clary.

"Haven't named a starter and probably not going to until the end," Morris said. "They both had a really good day yesterday. Good competition. My challenge to them is consistency."

Morris said both players are prepared for either a starting or relief role, and both would be fine with him making a decision on the bus ride to the stadium.

D-Mac on tap

Former All-American and two-time Doak Walker Award winner Darren McFadden will go through the Hog Walk and be honored at Saturday's game against Auburn. In addition, the Razorbacks will salute the 1969 and 1989 teams that were national championship contenders.

McFadden, a two-time Heisman Trophy runner-up, two-time All-American and the Razorbacks' all-time leading rusher with 4,590 yards is being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December at a ceremony in New York City.

"We've got a lot of things going on this weekend, a lot of recruits on campus," Coach Chad Morris said Wednesday. "We're honoring Darren McFadden and his Hall of Fame induction, and obviously we're honoring the 1969 and the 1989 teams. So a lot of things going on. Just excited to get back in our home stadium."

Talking to Gus

Chad Morris has said on many occasions that he would not be in college football after his successful high school coaching career in Texas if it wasn't for his buddy, Gus Malzahn, who he considers a pioneer for the high school to college coaching movement.

The friends, who talk on a regular basis, will square off for the second time as head coaches Saturday when Malzahn's Tigers face Morris and the Razorbacks at 11 a.m.

"Well, we still talk every week but the week we play each other," Morris said. "So I haven't talked to him in over a week. We'll talk obviously at the game and then we'll probably talk Sunday night like we normally do.

"He is one of my very dear friends. Kristi [Malzahn] and Paula [Morris] are close. In this profession you have unique friendships, and Gus and I have one. We have since the early 2000s. ... I have great respect for him. He's done a tremendous job everywhere he's been. His team plays exceptionally hard."

Personnel report

Running back Rakeem Boyd wore a green no-contact jersey again Wednesday as the Razorbacks intentionally limit hits to his sore right shoulder.

Senior Colton Jackson wore his red No. 74 jersey again with the expectation he'll return to his starting left tackle position against Auburn. Sophomore safety Joe Foucha did not disclose the issue that put him in a green jersey on Tuesday during media interviews that night, but he was out of the no-contact jersey and back in his white No. 7 on Wednesday.

"All three will play," Coach Chad Morris said when asked about the status of Boyd, Foucha and Jackson on Wednesday. "They were out at practice yesterday. Colton was in a regular jersey. The other two were in green jerseys. I anticipate those transitioning over to regular colored jerseys this week. They'll both be ready to go Saturday."

Bumper's best

Sophomore linebacker Bumper Pool had 10 tackles at Kentucky, including one for loss. He also broke up a pass.

"I think he probably played his best game to this point and there's more to come," said defensive coordinator John Chavis, who coaches the linebackers. "He's a very talented young man and we certainly expect him to continue to get better and better.

"He wanted it. He played that way. He played very passionate and made a lot of plays. It would have been a lot better if we won the football game, but I'm still excited for him to see him play as well as he did."

Pool has 40 tackles on the season along with 3 pass breakups and 1 quarterback hurry.

Red-zone blues

The Razorbacks went 2 of 3 on scoring opportunities inside the red zone at Kentucky last week, almost precisely their season average, which is now 15 of 23 (65.2%). That figure ranks 127th out of 130 FBS teams, ahead of Bowling Green (65%), Georgia Tech (64.3%) and Liberty (63.2%).

Arkansas' touchdown scoring rate in the red zone is 43.5%, which ranks 123rd among FBS teams.

Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said he's tried to be more aggressive with his play calling in the red zone.

"We're on the 9-yard line and we throw an RPO [run-pass option] to C.J. [O'Grady] and then the next play we came out and throw basically a screen to Rakeem [Boyd] in the flat," he said. "It's an extension of a run play, but again, trying to be aggressive and get the ball on the perimeter to our playmakers there.

"We're trying to be more aggressive and trying to score more touchdowns, obviously. The red-zone woes that you guys have talked about as one of the things we've really got to get better at, obviously. Trying to score touchdowns and not settle for field goals is obviously one of the things we've harped, and we've got to continue to just keep pushing and keep working those things."

Practice visitors

Barry Lunney Sr., a legendary Arkansas high school coach who won multiple state champions at Fort Smith Southside and Bentonville, made an appearance at practice Wednesday. His son, ex-Arkansas quarterback Barry Lunney Jr., is the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator for the Razorbacks.

Big-time Razorbacks fan Canaan Sandy and his mother Ginger, also attended practice. Sandy, selected as an ESPN Fan Hall of Fame member in 2013, got a hug from senior defensive lineman McTelvin Agim at the start of the outdoor practice.

