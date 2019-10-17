Langrell: Vilonia to rebound

Vilonia had its opportunities against one of the top contenders in Class 5A on Friday.

But the Eagles couldn't capitalize on two red-zone drives and failed to recover an onside-kick attempt with less than a minute remaining as Harrison won 17-15 at Phillip Weaver Stadium to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the 5A-West Conference.

The Eagles (3-3, 2-1) have shown signs of improvement in Coach Todd Langrell's second year at the school. They entered the game against the Goblins with a 2-0 record in the 5A-West and with a victory would have led the league outright with Farmington's loss to Greenbrier.

However, the Eagles came up short. For Langrell, while he's been pleased with the progress Vilonia has made in his short tenure, there's still work to do.

"We don't want moral victories around here," Langrell said. "It seems like we've had them around here. We want to win all of them."

Senior running back Draven Smith, who was playing with a sore left shoulder suffered in the first half Friday, had 101 yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 carries.

"He showed some toughness that he maybe didn't have in the past," Langrell said. "He showed he was a tough guy. He'll come back next week and be fine."

Also for Vilonia, sophomore quarterback Austin Myers completed 16 of 26 passes for 150 yards.

Harrison led 17-0 midway through the third quarter, but Vilonia held the Goblins scoreless the rest of the game as they got two scores from Smith.

"It's a physical game. We didn't back down," Langrell said. "We stood toe to toe with those guys. [Harrison] Coach [Joel] Wells and his staff do a great job over there in Harrison. They're strong and they've got a great scheme. They make you defend both sides of the field."

Vilonia travels to Farmington on Friday in a game that could loom large in the 5A-West playoff race. Both the Eagles and Cardinals have one conference loss apiece, so the winner could help themselves when it comes time to determine who'll represent the conference in the state playoffs in November.

"We don't want a hangover game, that's for sure," Langrell said. "These kids will come back and respond. We've got some great kids here at Vilonia."

SPRING HILL

Bears forfeiting

Spring Hill has decided to forfeit its remaining four games because of low numbers, Coach Greg Smith told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Wednesday.

The Bears (0-6, 0-3 7-2A Conference) were down to 14 players after their 60-6 loss Friday against Mount Ida. Smith said injuries and disciplinary issues have led to the Bears' low numbers.

The remaining games for Spring Hill, located in Hope, were scheduled at Gurdon on Friday, Murfreesboro (Oct. 25) and Dierks at home (Nov. 1) and a road game against Mineral Springs (Nov. 7).

Bears quarterback Rusty Orr injured his knee Friday against Mount Ida, Smith said. Orr was in his first season at quarterback after transitioning from wide receiver.

Smith met with his players Monday to tell them the news.

"They were upset," Smith said. "They had their mind set on finishing the year. But I'm in charge of that. I'm their supervisor. I'm always going to look out for their best interest."

The Bears' senior class of seven players was commended by Smith.

"We're proud of our seniors," Smith said. "They fought the hard fight."

The seniors also were instrumental in getting the underclassmen ready in a short period of time after Smith was hired in May from Dover.

"Facing all the adversity, having a short summer preparation, I'm going to tell you, I'm proud of them," Smith said. "I assess the season as a win for them. I'm proud of what the senior leadership did for them. They had a never-quit attitude. That's a tribute to the seniors."

The remaining seven players, made up of sophomores and juniors, will work out alongside the junior high program through early November. Spring Hill's junior high team is 2-2.

Smith, who led Prescott to the Class 3A state championship game in 2006 and 2009, is hoping that the Bears can rebound and get better for the 2020 season.

"I just want to see a blue-collar attitude every day," Smith said. "They have to understand that there has to be a lot of blood, sweat and tears during the preseason and summer. And a drive to get better individually."

MONTICELLO

Losing streak over

Monticello's 16-game losing streak came to an end Friday thanks to a second-half comeback in eastern Arkansas.

The Billies overcame a 14-7 deficit and defeated Helena-West Helena 28-22 to earn their first victory since Nov. 2, 2017, against DeWitt in the 8-4A Conference finale.

Monticello's losing streak began Nov. 10, 2017, with a 47-7 loss to Nashville in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Billies Coach Randy Harvey, in his first year as head coach after serving as an assistant for 16 years, was glad to see his team on the winning side again.

"It was great for our kids," Harvey said. "Our fans traveled over there and they were down on the field. It was like a relief more than anything, getting that losing streak over.

"We've played in several close games over the last couple of weeks. It was a matter of time before it happened."

Sophomore quarterback Stran Smith finished 9-of-11 passing for 206 yards and 3 touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Nick Smith had 4 receptions for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Monticello trailed 14-7 in the fourth quarter, but the Smiths connected for two touchdowns to help the Billies head back home with a victory.

Also, junior running back Keon Smith rushed for 92 yards on 25 carries, which Harvey said was important for his team.

Monticello is one of the youngest teams in the state, with only seven seniors on its roster. The Billies are starting eight sophomores, Harvey said.

So far Harvey has been pleased with how his young Billies have looked.

"I feel really good about our kids," Harvey said. "They're worked their tails off all summer long.

"The biggest issue was to learn how to win a football game. In every game, bad things are going to happen. You just have to overcome those things."

Monticello (1-5, 1-2) hosts Crossett (3-3, 3-0) on Friday. The Eagles have the Billies attention, as they've earned key 8-4A victories against Class 4A perennial state championship contender Warren and Dumas, a Class 4A state semifinalist a year ago.

Harvey has tried to guard his team against spending too much time celebrating the victory at Helena-West Helena.

"We were not coming into the season looking for just one win," Harvey said. "We have plenty of opportunities to make the playoffs. We need to win three of our next four games.

"Our goal is to make the playoffs. We're not going to stop and be happy with one win for the season."

