LR club-gunfire figure admits guilt in other case

A gang member who is believed to have provided the first gun fired inside a downtown Little Rock nightclub in 2017, when 25 people were injured by gunfire and three others were hurt trying to flee, pleaded guilty Wednesday to unrelated federal charges.

Machita Decosta "Frog" Mitchell Jr., 42, pleaded guilty to two of three charges he faced in a federal jury trial scheduled to begin next week. The charges, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute less than 50 kilograms of marijuana, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, subject him to a potential sentence of life behind bars when sentenced in a few months.

In exchange for his guilty plea, federal prosecutors dropped a third charge of possession with intent to distribute the marijuana.

Mitchell's co-defendant, Kenwan "Booman" Sherrod, 22, was also scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Wednesday, but he changed his mind at the last minute. His surprised attorney asked that the trial be postponed, saying she hadn't prepared for trial.

Both Mitchell and Sherrod, along with two other men, are also charged with capital murder in Pulaski County Circuit Court in the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy, Cyncere Alexander, about three weeks after the shooting at the now-defunct Power Ultra Lounge, which captured national attention.

The other men are Tyler Clay Jackson, 20, who has said that Mitchell gave him a pistol that he used to fire the first shots inside the nightclub, and Ketterrioun Chandler, 20, who has told authorities that Jackson killed the teen during a robbery attempt at the boy's home at the Valley Crossing apartments on Green Mountain Drive.

A police officer testified at a recent bail hearing that Chandler has said he drove Jackson to the apartment complex so that Jackson could commit a robbery, but that Jackson left empty-handed. Police reported finding a bag containing 1.8 pounds of marijuana in the apartment.

The boy's father, Chris Alexander, 42, was sentenced in July in federal court to 10 years in prison for selling large quantities of marijuana and possessing a 9mm rifle in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, to which he pleaded guilty. During his sentencing, Alexander said that "jealousy and greed" are what led to his son's death.

On Wednesday, Mitchell stood in orange jail clothing before U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker, with defense attorney Jordan Tinsley at his side.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Mazzanti told the judge that if the case had gone to trial, prosecutors were prepared to prove that Mitchell was a member of the Wolfe Street Crips gang, and that from July 2016 through about October 2017, he conspired with other members of the gang to distribute marijuana.

On June 13, 2017, she said, Little Rock police assisted a state probation officer in visiting Mitchell at his home, where they found him, his wife, several small children and two other people, as well as a .45-caliber pistol lying on a pair of shoes on the living room floor. Sherrod was present and said the gun was his, she said.

Mazzanti said a loaded .40-caliber pistol was also found in the living room, as were marijuana and a large digital scale. She said officers saw a rifle box in the dining room, and tubs full of marijuana in the garage.

After a search warrant was obtained, officers recorded digital scales and drug ledgers, and several marijuana-smoking devices, in the kitchen, as well as a tactical .45-caliber extended magazine and over 40 kilograms of marijuana in the garage, Mazzanti said.

In addition, she said, officers noted a .40-caliber pistol that had been stolen during a robbery of Big Daddy's Pawn Shop in a bedroom closet, next to a bag containing 214 grams of marijuana. She said $23,750 in cash and several empty gun boxes were also found in the home, and that Mitchell claimed responsibility for the marijuana and at least one of the guns, saying he had the guns to protect the marijuana and the proceeds of marijuana sales.

While in custody, Mazzanti said, Mitchell continued to communicate with others about obtaining large quantities of marijuana to sell. She said that during a recorded call in 2016, Sherrod indicted he was in South Texas and had gone across the border into Mexico.

The plea agreement states that Mitchell agrees he was responsible for between 80 and 100 kilograms of marijuana involved in the conspiracy.

After listening to the facts that Mazzanti read aloud, Mitchell replied "yes" when Baker asked him if the details were accurate.

Police have said the Power Ultra Lounge shooting was precipitated by a dispute between rival gangs, which the U.S. attorney's office has identified as the Bloods-affiliated Real Hustlers Incorporated and the Wolfe Street Crips.

An FBI task-force investigator testified last year that Sherrod, Mitchell and Jackson all went to the club together that night. He said that Sherrod and Mitchell are believed to have pressured Jackson to shoot at a person known as "Mook," who is also known as Marvell Harris, who was wounded in the melee.

Sherrod and Mitchell haven't been charged in the nightclub shooting, in which police have said that 13 guns were fired inside the second-story venue at Sixth and Center streets.

At the time of the shooting, Memphis rapper Ricky Hampton was performing onstage. He was sentenced in May to five years in state prison for carrying a gun at the time despite being a convicted felon. Hampton was also sentenced in December to a five-year federal sentence for a similar charge involving a gun at a Forrest City nightclub a week before the Little Rock show.

Hampton's bodyguard, Kentrell Dominique Gwynn, also of Memphis, also was sentenced to five years after pleading guilty in state court to an aggravated assault charge related to the nightclub shooting.

