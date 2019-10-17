MLB Calendar

TUESDAY World Series starts.

October TBA Trading resumes, day after World Series.

November TBA Deadline for teams to make qualifying offers to their eligible former players who became free agents, fifth day after World Series.

November TBA Deadline for free agents to accept qualifying offers, 15th day after World Series.

Nov. 11-14 General managers' meetings, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Nov. 11 Rookies of the Year announced.

Nov. 12 Managers of the Year announced.

Nov. 13 Cy Young Awards announced.

Nov. 14 Most Valuable Player awards announced.

