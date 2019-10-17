• Grammy-winning singer Lauren Daigle reigned at the 50th annual Gospel Music Association's Dove Awards, winning artist of the year, song of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year. The 28-year-old Louisiana-born singer was the leading artist nominee going into the awards show, held Tuesday in Nashville, Tenn., and it marked her second artist of the year win in just three years. Her 2018 album Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart and has broken records for weeks atop the Top Christian Albums chart. Daigle won song of the year for her multiplatinum and Grammy-winning crossover single "You Say," which has introduced her to much wider audiences. Producer and songwriter Jason Ingram, who helped write and record Daigle's record, won four awards, including songwriter of the year, nonartist, and song of the year, which he co-wrote. "Just to see the support of so many people, it's really, really moving. It's overwhelming," Daigle said after winning song of the year. The Dove Awards event also showed highlights from previous years -- including performances by Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton and DC Talk -- to honor the show's 50th anniversary. Presenters and performers included longtime gospel music leaders such as Bill Gaither, Shirley Caesar and Pat Boone.

• A digital image of a Sally Mann photograph depicting the genitals of a young boy has prompted a child pornography charge against Ed Kramer, a co-founder of Dragon Con, the popular sci-fi, fantasy and gaming convention held in Atlanta. Gwinnett County District Attorney Danny Porter last week secured an indictment against Kramer on a charge of sexual exploitation of children. The indictment says Kramer possessed a digital image showing a minor "engaged in sexually explicit conduct." The image is a photograph by Mann that depicts her son and was published in her book Immediate Family in 1992, Kramer's attorney Stephen Reba wrote in a court filing. It clearly does not involve a sexual act and cannot be legally interpreted as child pornography, Reba wrote. Reba accused Porter of abuses of power and prosecutorial misconduct, saying he refused to remove himself from a case he's already recused from and that he misused the grand jury system to keep Kramer from being granted bond. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Porter has denied abusing his power and defended the indictment, saying that to qualify as child pornography a photograph "has to be of a naked child, a lewd display of a naked child." Kramer, along with three others, were charged in September with criminal trespass in an indictment accusing them of illegally accessing the Gwinnett County Justice Center computer network.

Photo by AP/Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

This undated booking photo released by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, shows Ed Kramer.

A Section on 10/17/2019