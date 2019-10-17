Neighbors to host several elite prospects

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Head coach Mike Neighbors talks to his squad during practice Wednesday Oct. 9, 2019 at the Arkansas Basketball Performance Center.

Arkansas women’s basketball coach Mike Neighbors and his staff are expected to host numerous prospects for official and unofficial visits this weekend.

The Razorbacks will host senior guard commitment Rylee Langerman, 5-9, of Christian Heritage in Del City, Okla., and senior center pledge Destinee McGhee, 6-2, of Madison Academy in Alabama, for official visits this weekend. Both are 4-star prospects by prospectsnation.com.

A number of other highly regarded prospects are planning to make unofficial visits.

Arkansas junior post pledge Emrie Ellis, 6-2, of Ada Vanoss, Okla., is expected to be one of the unofficial visitors while highly recruited senior point guard Elauna Eaton, 6-0, of Nettleton, is also expected to visit. ESPN rates Eaton a 5-star recruit, the No. 9 guard and No. 41 overall recruit in the nation for the 2020 class.

Bentonville junior center Maryam Dauda, 6-4, is an ESPN 4-star recruit who plans to make an unofficial visit to Arkansas on Saturday. ESPN rates her the No. 1 post player in the nation for the 2021 class.

Other Arkansas offers, junior forward Ashlyn Sage, 6-2, of Weatherford, Okla., and junior guard A.J Marotte, 6-1, of Vista Ridge, Texas, plan to visit.

ESPN 4-star and sophomore center Amauri Williams, 6-3, of North Little Rock, has an Arkansas offer and also plans to visit. She is the No. 5 post player and No. 25 overall prospect in the nation for the 2022 class.

Highly regarded sophomore forward Tyra Robinson, 6-2, of Little Rock Parkview, owns an offer from the Razorbacks and has plans to visit Fayetteville on Saturday. Sophomore guard Jaiden Thomas, 5-10, of Conway, has plans to make the trip to Arkansas. She has several offers while drawing strong interest from the Razorbacks.

Freshman guard Chloe Clardy, 5-9, of Conway, point guard Jada Williams, 5-6, of Blue Springs, Missouri, and guard Sa’Myah Smith, 6-4, of DeSoto, Texas, have offers from Arkansas and are planning to visit.