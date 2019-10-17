1 dead after gunfire exchange with Arkansas State Police trooper, authorities say

An Arkansas State Police vehicle is shown in this file photo.

One person is dead after exchanging gunfire with a state police trooper Thursday near Warren, according to a news release.

State police said the shooting happened during a traffic stop on a Bradley County road.

Commanders and special agents from the Criminal Investigation Division are on the way to the scene, according to the release.

State police spokesman Bill Sadler said no additional information was available for release as of 3:10 p.m.

Check back for updates.