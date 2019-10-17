Panel votes to confirm Lee Rudofsky as U.S. District Court judge for Eastern District of Arkansas

Lee Rudofsky is shown in this file photo.
WASHINGTON — By a 12-10 party line vote, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to confirm Lee Rudofsky as U.S. District Court judge for the Eastern District of Arkansas.
The Bentonville attorney's nomination was "reported favorably" to the Senate floor. Republicans voted "yes"; Democrats voted "no."
Rudofsky, Arkansas' former solicitor general, was one of three nominees who faced united Democratic opposition. Three others were approved by votes of 19-3. The three "no" votes were cast by proxy on behalf of three absent Democratic presidential candidates: U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California.
