Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic map In the news #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

PHOTO: SUV catches fire at Little Rock gas station

by John Sykes Jr. | Today at 12:34 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption

No injuries were reported when an SUV caught fire late Thursday morning at a Little Rock gas station.

It happened about 11:15 a.m. at the Shell Station near 12th Street and University Avenue.

The vehicle, a Mercedes, suffered significant damage, but the nearby gas pumps weren't burned.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT