PHOTO: SUV catches fire at Little Rock gas station

No injuries were reported when an SUV caught fire late Thursday morning at a Little Rock gas station.
It happened about 11:15 a.m. at the Shell Station near 12th Street and University Avenue.
The vehicle, a Mercedes, suffered significant damage, but the nearby gas pumps weren't burned.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
