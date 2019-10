Professional tennis results

ATP World Tour

Stockholm Open

At Kungliga tennishallen

Stockholm, Sweden

Purse: €635,750

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

Men's Singles

Round Of 32

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 7-5, 6-4.

Round Of 16

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Taylor Fritz (3), United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Grigor Dimitrov (2), Bulgaria, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Daniel Evans (8), Britain, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

Men's Doubles

Round Of 16

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Mate Pavic (3), Croatia, def. Ken Skupski and Jonny O Mara, Britain, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, def. Pablo Andujar and Gerard Granollers, Spain, 6-2, 6-3.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Henri Kontinen, Finland, def. Reilly Opelka and Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Radu Albot, Moldova, def. Elias Ymer and Mikael Ymer, Sweden, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

European Open

At Lotto Arena, Antwerp, Belgium

Purse: €635,750

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

Men's Singles

Round Of 32

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Yannick Maden, Germany, 7-6 (7), 6-3.

Pablo Cuevas (8), Uruguay, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-4, 6-3.

Round Of 16

Guido Pella (5), Argentina, def. Kwon Soon Woo, South Korea, 7-5, 7-5.

Gilles Simon, France, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (6), France, 6-4, 7-5.

Stan Wawrinka (4), Switzerland, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Men's Doubles

Round Of 16

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, 7-5, 6-4.

Paolo Lorenzi and Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Jurgen Melzer and Oliver Marach (3), Austria, 6-3, 6-1.

Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (4), Belgium, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.

Guido Pella and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, 7-5, 2-6, 10-7.

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies (1), Germany, def. Ruben Bemelmans and Kimmer Coppejans, Belgium, 6-3, 6-4.

ATP/WTA

Kremlin Cup

At Olympic Stadium, Moscow

Purse: $840,130

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

Men's Singles

Round Of 32

Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Alen Avidzba, Russia, def. Alibek Kachmazov, Russia, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.

Round Of 16

Andreas Seppi, Italy, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.

Adrian Mannarino (7), France, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Dusan Lajovic (4), Serbia, def. Lukas Rosol, Czech Republic, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Karen Khachanov (2), Russia, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Women's Singles

Round Of 16

Belinda Bencic (3), Switzerland, def. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (8), Russia, def. Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, 6-1, 6-1.

Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, def. Dayana Yastremska (5), Ukraine, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Donna Vekic (4), Croatia, 6-4, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round Of 16

Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Roman Safiullin and Savriyan Danilov, Russia, 7-5, 6-1.

Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, and Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, def. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, 6-4, 3-6, 10-4.

Quarterfinal

Andreas Seppi and Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, and Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 6-4, 6-3.

Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell (3), New Zealand, def. Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-0.

Women's Doubles

Round Of 16

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Japan, def. Sofya Lansere and Alina Charaeva, Russia, 6-1, 6-3.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Natela Dzalamidze, Russia, and Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, 3-6, 6-3, 10-6.

Katarina Srebotnik, Slovenia, and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Kirsten Flipkens (3), Belgium, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, and Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 6-7 (5), 6-0, 10-6.

Quarterfinal

Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (1), Hungary, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-3, 7-6 (8).

WTA

Luxembourg Open

At Kockelscheuer Sport Centre

Luxembourg, Luxembourg

Purse: $250,000

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

Women's Singles

Round Of 32

Anna Blinkova (8), Russia, def. Cori Gauff, United States, 6-4, 6-0.

Julia Goerges (2), Germany, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 5-7, 6-1, 6-3.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Caty McNally, United States, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Round Of 16

Elena Rybakina (3), Kazakhstan, def. Denisa Allertova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-1.

Margarita Gasparyan, Russia, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, 6-2, 7-5.

Laura Siegemund, Germany, def. Viktoria Kuzmova (5), Slovakia, 6-2, 6-3.

