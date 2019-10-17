Southland to end live greyhound racing by end of 2022

FILE — Greyhounds race at Southland Greyhound Park in West Memphis in this 2004 file photo.
Southland Casino Racing in West Memphis and the Arkansas Greyhound Association have agreed to end live greyhound racing by Dec. 31, 2022, according to a filing with the Arkansas Racing Commission.
