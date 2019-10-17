Southwest Arkansas bridge to be named in memory of missing girl found nearby

Left: An undated photo released by the Houston Police Department shows Maleah Davis. Right: Investigators discuss the discovery of human remains of a child found on an exit ramp off Interstate 30 in Fulton.

A ceremony dedicating the bridge over Interstate 30 at exit 18 in Hempstead County as the "Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge" is set for Nov.9.

Signs have been purchased and will be installed and unveiled at 10 a.m. Nov.9, Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton said in a news release.

Maleah Davis, a 4-year-old from Houston, Texas, was reported missing in early May of this year. A massive search was started in Houston for the 4-year-old and on May 31, Hempstead County sheriff's office received information that the child's body was possibly dumped along I-30.

A search by the Arkansas State Police, Hempstead County sheriff's office, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Hope police and the FBI was immediately undertaken. The initial search was at exit 30 in Hope. As the search continued, officers received information from a road crew who were mowing in the area of the on ramp at exit 18, that they had discovered a black trash bag with a substance that looked like blood on it.

Investigators arrived and discovered that the trash bag contained the remains of a small child. The remains were released to Houston homicide detectives, who were also on scene after the discovery, and were flown back to Houston to be examined.

On Monday, June 3, the Harris County, Texas medical examiner identified the remains as Maleah Davis.

On June 4, Singleton requested a permit for a roadside sign from the Arkansas Transportation Department in Honor / Memory of Maleah Davis and other missing children throughout the nation.

The Quorum Court of Hempstead County in a regular meeting voted unanimously to support the renaming of the Red Lake Road Overpass at exit 18 in memory of the 4-year-old girl.

On July 24, the Arkansas Highway Commission passed minute Order 2019-080 to allow the installation of one sign at each end of the overpass, as requested by the county.

Funds for the sign were donated by an anonymous citizen of the county.