Sports Page in downtown Little Rock set to close

Friday will be the last day of business for the Sports Page in downtown Little Rock.

Owner Eric Tinner said by text message that the landlord won't extend the lease, adding that there are plans to remodel the space, 414 Louisiana St.

They’ll be open regular hours on Friday — 6 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The restaurant’s phone number is (501) 372-1642.

The restaurant opened in 1977; Eric Tinner took it over in 2011. It went non-smoking in 2017; Tinner started serving breakfast there in March 2018 following the closure of his Sufficient Grounds across the street.