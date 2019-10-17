State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER Good Good Good Good

BISHOP PARK PONDS -- -- -- --

CLEAR Good Fair Good Good

CONWAY Excellent Fair Excellent Good

GREERS FERRY Good Excellent Good Excellent

HARRIS BRAKE Good Fair Good Fair

MAUMELLE -- -- -- --

NORRELL -- -- -- --

OVERCUP -- -- -- --

LAKE PECKERWOOD -- -- -- --

PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) -- -- -- --

SUNSET -- -- -- --

WINONA -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Good -- -- Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) -- -- -- --

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Fair Fair Fair Fair

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) Trout are biting midges, gold-ribbed hares ear and pheasant tails. In clear water, light tippet will produce more strikes. When fish are rising, small emergers, 18 to 20 in size, are producing with a swing presentation and a slow retrieve at the end of the swing. Chartreuse and hot pink-colored bodies on chartreuse jigheads are working for Trout Magnet spin fishing.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS Fair Fair -- Good

NORFORK Excellent -- -- --

WHITE RIVER Trout are biting spoons, Rogues, sculpins, minnows, sowbugs, jigs, spinnerbaits, Woolly Buggers, midges, worms, San Juan worms, egg patterns, scented and unscented baits, shrimp and corn. The most productive lure is a 3/16-ounce copper Blue Fox inline spinnerbait cast toward the bank using a slow and steady retrieval. Brown rogues (Hot Chocolate or Gold) or dark Rapala Countdowns (gold/black) are good options for all-day casting.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns such as ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning. Brown trout are biting sowbugs (size 14), Y2Ks (size 12), various colored San Juan worms and mop flies.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL Fair -- Fair Fair

WHITE OAK -- -- -- --

NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Good Poor Poor Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting spoons, jigs and PowerBait.

FAYETTEVILLE -- -- -- --

FORT SMITH -- -- -- --

SEQUOYAH Poor Poor Poor Poor

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CHARLES -- Fair Fair --

CROWN -- Fair Good Good

WHITE RIVER Good -- -- --

SPRING RIVER Trout have been short striking. A Y2K with nymph dropper or an orange blossom special are the best flies. If it's sunny, get it down to the bottom if it's an overcast day, make a downstream cast with a short fast strip back. Hot pink and orange Trout Magnets are working for spin fishing. When fishing below an indicator, be sure and make it twitch for hard hits.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA -- -- -- --

MILLWOOD Fair -- Good Poor

GREESON -- -- -- --

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Fair Good Fair Fair

CATHERINE Fair Good Good Poor

DARDANELLE Good Good Good Good

DEGRAY -- -- -- Poor

HAMILTON Fair -- Good Good

NIMROD Good Fair Excellent Excellent

OUACHITA Good Fair Good Fair

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER White bass and hybrids are biting crankbaits, jerkbaits, spinnerbaits and jigs below Carpenter Dam. Stripers are feeding below the bridge in the late evening. Balloon rigs with gizzard shad give anglers a good chance to hook a big striper, but artificial lures such as Super Spooks and Alabama rigs should not be overlooked.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) Fair -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --

BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --

CANE CREEK -- -- -- --

CHICOT -- -- -- --

STORM CREEK -- -- -- --

