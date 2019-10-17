CROSS COUNTRY

Megias, Hilton tabbed

Nieves Megias of Harding University and Lexington Hilton from Southern Arkansas University were named the Great American Conference's runners of the week Wednesday.

Megias led the Lady Bisons to a team title at the Lois Davis Invitational by turning in the fastest time by a Harding runner this season -- 18 minutes, 14.6 seconds. The Lady Bisons won the eight-team event by 20 points and defeated three other GAC schools.

Hilton finished second overall and was the top Division II runner at the Lois Davis Invitational. His time of 24:55.8 over the 8K course was 3.4 seconds behind Grambling State's Mathias Cheboi and paced the Muleriders to an overall second-place finish.

GOLF

Loeb, Tsai honored

Henderson State University senior Taylor Loeb and Arkansas Tech University senior Shawn Tsai were honored as the Great American Conference's golfers of the week.

Loeb shot an 18-over 231 to tie for 12th place individually at the DII National Preview in St. Albans, Mo. She shot a 2-over 73 in the final round, the lowest final-round score for the Reddies, and she leads the team with a 76.44 stroke average this season.

Tsai led the Wonder Boys to a team title at the NCAA National Preview. His 9-under 63 in the second round fueled his third-place finish in the individual standings. Tsai shot a 4-under 212 as Arkansas Tech won the team title by six shots.

