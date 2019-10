This week's golf events

PGA TOUR

EVENT CJ Cup at Nine Bridges

SITE Jeju Island, Korea

SCHEDULE Today-Saturday

COURSE The Club at Nine Bridges (Par 72, 7,241 yards)

PURSE $9.75 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.775 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Brooks Koepka

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, Thursday-Saturday, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

EUROPEAN TOUR

EVENT France Open

SITE Paris

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Le Golf National (Par 71, 7,245 yards)

PURSE $1,765,056

WINNER'S SHARE $294,176

DEFENDING CHAMPION Alex Noren

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, Today-Friday, 5 a.m.-7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.; Saturday, 5:30 a.m.-10 a.m.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT LPGA Shanghai

SITE Shanghai, China

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Qizhong Garden Golf Club (Par 72, 6,691 yards)

PURSE $2.1 million

WINNER'S SHARE $315,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Danielle Kang

ARKANSAN ENTERED Gaby Lopez

TV Golf Channel, Today-Sunday, 1 a.m.- 3 a.m.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Dominion Energy Classic

SITE Richmond, Va.

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE The Country Club of Virginia (Par 72, 7,029 yards)

PURSE $2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $305,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Woody Austin

ARKANSANS ENTERED John Daly, Glen Day, Ken Duke

TV Golf Channel, Friday, noon-4 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 12:30 p.m.-4 p.m.

