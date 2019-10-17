Sections
TONIGHT'S NFL CAPSULE

Today at 2:28 a.m.

SERIES Chiefs lead lead 63-55; Chiefs beat Broncos 30-23, Oct. 28, 2018

WHAT TO WATCH The Chiefs have looked outmatched two weeks in a row, and a common trend has continued to occur time after time. While the defense has made a fair share of plays, they are still getting gashed in the ground game, giving up over 5 yards per carry.

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

82.7 (24) RUSH 116.0 (14)

339.3 (1) PASS 220.2 (23)

422.0 (3) YARDS 336.2 (25)

28.7 (5) POINTS 17.7 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHIEFS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

161.8 (30) RUSH 111.8 (18)

244.3 (19) PASS 196.0 (4)

406.2 (27) YARDS 307.8 (4)

24.0 (19) POINTS 17.7 (7)

Sports on 10/17/2019

Print Headline: TONIGHT'S NFL CAPSULE

