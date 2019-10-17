SERIES Chiefs lead lead 63-55; Chiefs beat Broncos 30-23, Oct. 28, 2018
WHAT TO WATCH The Chiefs have looked outmatched two weeks in a row, and a common trend has continued to occur time after time. While the defense has made a fair share of plays, they are still getting gashed in the ground game, giving up over 5 yards per carry.
-- The Associated Press
ON OFFENSE
(RK) CHIEFS VS. BRONCOS (RK)
82.7 (24) RUSH 116.0 (14)
339.3 (1) PASS 220.2 (23)
422.0 (3) YARDS 336.2 (25)
28.7 (5) POINTS 17.7 (26)
ON DEFENSE
(RK) CHIEFS VS. BRONCOS (RK)
161.8 (30) RUSH 111.8 (18)
244.3 (19) PASS 196.0 (4)
406.2 (27) YARDS 307.8 (4)
24.0 (19) POINTS 17.7 (7)
Sports on 10/17/2019
Print Headline: TONIGHT'S NFL CAPSULE
