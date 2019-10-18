Police: 2 arrested on capital murder charges in 69-year-old Pine Bluff man's death

Two people have been arrested in the death of a Pine Bluff man found Monday with an apparent gunshot wound.

Pine Bluff residents Marlo Carter and Jameisha McClain, both 29, were arrested Thursday. Each faces one count of capital murder, said Pine Bluff police officer DeAunuana Martin Roberts.

Officers responded around 12:20 p.m. Monday to a residence in the 2200 block of West 10th Avenue for a medical call, according to a news release. They found Richard Ratliff, 69, inside an apartment. He was unresponsive and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He later died.

Police did not release details on how Carter and McClain were developed as suspects. The department previously offered up to $10,000 in reward money for information in the case leading to an arrest and conviction.

Ratliff's death marked the city's 26th homicide of the year.