2 dead in North Little Rock home; investigators say bodies show obvious trauma

People gather on West 19th Street in North Little Rock as authorities investigate a scene in which two bodies were found Friday evening.

North Little Rock homicide detectives are investigating after two people were found dead in a home Friday afternoon, a police spokeswoman said.

A non-emergency caller reported a "sick or injured person" at 3:09 p.m. Friday, sending police to the 800 block of West 19th Street, where they found an adult man and woman dead inside the home, North Little Rock police spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper said.

Investigators said both bodies showed obvious trauma, but Cooper did not specify where or what kind of trauma either person suffered. The victims were not immediately named.

"We do not believe at this time that there is a active threat to the community in relation to this incident," Cooper said.

At least one of the deaths is considered a homicide, but police did not officially say whether it was a double homicide.