Police Beat

False-alarm count filed after report
A Little Rock man called 911, identified himself as a woman and told a dispatcher that a man had a gun to his head Tuesday, an arrest report said.
Little Rock police officers arrested Isaah Bowens, 22, about 11 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of false alarm after a 911 dispatcher said Bowens reported that he was a woman in peril in Room 207 at the Deluxe Inn at 7501 Interstate 30, the report said.
Officers found Bowens in Room 208, the report said.
Bowens was not listed in the Pulaski County jail roster Wednesday evening.
Metro on 10/18/2019
