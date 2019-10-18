High marks few for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas will carry a 2-4 record into Saturday morning's game against SEC West-rival Auburn, a one-game improvement over where the Razorbacks were at the halfway point in Coach Chad Morris' debut season last year.

While the Razorbacks have been much more competitive through all six games, in contrast to some early season blowouts suffered in 2018, they have failed to make game-deciding plays on both sides of the ball in three of their four losses.

The last two games, Arkansas had possession and was on the move with a chance to take a late lead against both Texas A&M and Kentucky. The Razorbacks lost those games by four points, 31-27 and 24-20, respectively, after driving into the red zone and being stopped on downs.

"We're putting ourselves in position to win games," Morris said. "These guys are continuing to put forth the work and the effort, and that's all I can ask right now."

Arkansas is 1-7 in one-score games under Morris, continuing a trend of struggling in tight games that began during the five-year run of Bret Bielema (2013-17).

The Razorbacks rank 49th in passing (261.8 ypg), 70th in total offense (410.5), 85th in rushing (148.7) and 80th in scoring (27.2 ppg). On the defensive side, the Hogs are tied for 69th against the pass (224.5), 75th in total defense (399.8), 86th against the run (175.3), and tied for 68th in scoring against (27.3 ppg).

Here are the mid-term grades for the Razorbacks:

Quarterback

The Razorbacks felt they had upgraded substantially at quarterback, with transfers Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel and freshman KJ Jefferson coming in, and Ty Storey, Cole Kelley and Connor Noland going out.

That hasn't quite materialized, though the team's completion percentage is better at the halfway mark.

Starkel has provided more downfield action and has thrown seven touchdown passes, but his aggressiveness has also contributed to seven interceptions. Hicks has not thrown a pick versus one touchdown pass. Hicks has been more heady, but he doesn't provide the deep-passing prowess of Starkel.

Grade: C-minus

Running back

A noted position of depth has delivered possibly even better than expected. Rakeem Boyd is the SEC's rushing leader with 617 yards, and he's delivered five touchdowns. Boyd is nursing a sore right shoulder, so the Hogs should not expect any workhorse, 20-plus carry efforts in upcoming games against rugged fronts.

Boyd is averaging a robust 5.8 yards per carry, while Devwah Whaley (44 carries, 190 yards, 3 TD) is at 4.3 yards per carry. Chase Hayden (12-39) saw minimal action the first four games and none since an injury on a kickoff return vs. San Jose State. The coaching staff says T.J. Hammonds and freshman A'Montae Spivey might factor in more during the second half.

The backs have combined for 22 catches for 146 yards, numbers that could be higher.

Grade: A-minus

Receivers/tight ends

Injuries to veterans Deon Stewart and Jordan Jones have meant extensive playing time for Mike Woods, Treylon Burks, Trey Knox, and Tyson Morris. Blocking has been hit and miss, and there have been some alignment/assignment errors that have negated big plays. However, the top crew of wideouts have caught the ball admirably and have been decent at yards after the catch.

Tight end Cheyenne O'Grady has been targeted frequently and has 22 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown, but the non-connections between he and Starkel have stood out the last couple of games.

Simply put, the ball must get in the hands of Woods (24-319, 2 TD), Knox (23-323, 2) and Burks (15-255), who has not scored a touchdown, several more times per game than what the Hogs have done so far.

Grade: B

Offensive line

It has been an up-and-down half season for the Hogs' front. And it's been another year of injury issues for the Razorbacks, losing two games already from left tackle Colton Jackson, a game from left guard Austin Capps and the season from potential starting tackle Noah Gatlin.

They followed a smashing showing against Colorado State, for which center Ty Clary was rightfully lauded, with a poor performance in the shocking loss to San Jose State. The team's 10 sacks allowed is workable, but both run and pass blocking needs to be better.

The starters played all 76 snaps vs. Texas A&M and all 61 snaps at Kentucky.

Grade: D

Defensive line

This unit has performed slightly poorer than expected, partly due to the Game 1 loss of top pass rusher Dorian Gerald, two lost games from end Jamario Bell, and the knee tweak suffered by McTelvin Agim vs. Texas A&M.

Freshman ends Mataio Soli, Zach Williams and Collin Clay have had to play more than expected -- Soli with a club on his hand for four full games -- and they aren't as good now as they will be in the coming years.

The Razorbacks have 16 sacks, 12 of them from linemen, led by Agim's 4. The key issues have been limiting the run and helping hold the edges.

Grade: C

Linebackers

Defensive coordinator John Chavis had hoped middle linebacker De'Jon Harris could provide the same production in slighter fewer reps, but his tackle count has ticked down slightly. Harris, who has recovered fumbles in the last two games, has been solid, not spectacular. Bumper Pool has turned in a good sophomore season, while Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry have been capable backups who have notched key sacks. Chavis said getting youngsters like Deon Edwards, Andrew Parker and Zach Zimos prepared to play is his responsibility, and the Razorbacks could use more production from those backups.

Grade: B-minus

Secondary

Another unit with up-and-down performances, including from a tackling standpoint. Strong safety Kamren Curl has been the most consistent defender with good communication, heady play and his own forced fumble and 69-yard score at Ole Miss. A couple of missed tackles and a touchdown allowed at Kentucky last week are the negatives. Joe Foucha has been OK at the other safety spot.

It seemed the cushions allowed to opposing receivers were too big in early games, then coverage tightened by corners Jarques McClellion and Montaric Brown against Texas A&M. The Razorbacks missed Brown's presence in the San Jose State loss. Nickel back Greg Brooks Jr. has not had a major impact in a significant number of snaps.

Grade: C

Special teams

This is probably the most improved area across the board. Kicker Connor Limpert has turned in another strong performance and improved his touchback percentage. Punt returner Treylon Burks is a rising star who could be finding the end zone soon. De'Vion Warren has been good in limited chances at kickoff returns. The coverage units, which had been burned by four long returns by this stage last season, have performed quite well. The punting has been so-so, though Sam Loy's average was hurt by a lot of pooch punts early in the year.

Grade A-minus

Coaching

Analysts remember the slip-ups: Clock management before halftime of the opener, the too-frequent alignment issues in early games, not taking a field goal early in the San Jose State loss, not pushing for points before halftime at Kentucky, sticking with quarterback Nick Starkel, clearly in the midst of an off night, for too long at Kentucky, the massively frustrating inability to push the right buttons late to win close games. Perhaps the biggest complaint is not having the players ready to dominate a San Jose State team the Razorbacks should have overwhelmed at home.

The Razorbacks do not appear to be overwhelmed by opponent schemes, which is key, but they need to improve with in-game adjustments and coaxing much more efficiency out of the red zone.

Keeping the locker room together will loom critical during what shapes up as a much tougher second half schedule.

Grade: D-plus

Sports on 10/18/2019