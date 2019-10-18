High School football schedule

TODAY'S GAMES
All games begin at 7 p.m.
CLASS 7A
7A-CENTRAL
Fort Smith Southside at Bryant
Conway at Fort Smith Northside
Cabot at LR Central
LR Catholic at North Little Rock
7A-WEST
Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville West
Bentonville at Fayetteville
Van Buren at Rogers Heritage
Rogers at Springdale
CLASS 6A
6A-EAST
West Memphis at Jonesboro
Marion at Mountain Home
Searcy at Pine Bluff
Jacksonville at Sylvan Hills
6A-WEST
Benton at El Dorado
Sheridan at LR Hall
Greenwood at Russellville
Lake Hamilton at Siloam Springs
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
LR Christian at LR Parkview
LR Fair at Maumelle
Beebe at Pulaski Academy
White Hall at Watson Chapel
5A-EAST
Wynne at Batesville
Greene County Tech at Nettleton
Forrest City at Paragould
Blytheville at Valley View
5A-SOUTH
Camden Fairview at De Queen
Hope at Hot Springs Lakeside
Texarkana at LR McClellan
Hot Springs at Magnolia
5A-WEST
Alma at Clarksville
Vilonia at Farmington
Greenbrier at Harrison
Huntsville at Morrilton
CLASS 4A
1-4A
Shiloh Christian at Gentry
Berryville at Gravette
Green Forest at Lincoln
Prairie Grove at Pea Ridge
2-4A
Heber Springs at Bald Knob
Southside Batesville at Central Ark. Christian
Lonoke at Mills
Riverview at Stuttgart
3-4A
Brookland at Gosnell
Cave City at Jonesboro Westside
Rivercrest at Pocahontas
Highland at Trumann
4-4A
Dover at Dardanelle
Mena at Elkins
Pottsville at Ozark
Waldron at Subiaco Academy
7-4A
Arkadelphia at Benton Harmony Grove
Bauxite at Fountain Lake
Joe T. Robinson at Malvern
Ashdown at Nashville
8-4A
Helena-West Helena at Hamburg
Crossett at Monticello
Dumas at Star City
DeWitt at Warren
CLASS 3A
1-3A
Lamar at Greenland
Booneville at Mansfield
Charleston at Paris
Cedarville at West Fork
2-3A
Mountain View at Marshall
Harding Academy at Melbourne
Cedar Ridge at Rose Bud
Clinton at Yellville-Summit
3-3A
Walnut Ridge at Corning
Piggott at Hoxie
Newport at Manila
Harrisburg at Osceola
4-3A
Danville at Atkins
Jessieville at Glen Rose
Baptist Prep at Mayflower
Two Rivers at Perryville
5-3A
Camden Harmony Grove at Centerpoint
Smackover at Fouke
Prescott at Genoa Central
Bismarck at Horatio
6-3A
Barton at McGehee
Lake Village at Palestine-Wheatley
Drew Central at Pine Bluff Dollarway
NONCONFERENCE
Rison at Hampton
CLASS 2A
3-2A
Salem 2, Marked Tree 0 (forfeit)
Rector at Cross County
East Poinsett County at McCrory
4-2A
Hackett at Hector
Lavaca at Magazine
5-2A
Poyen at Bigelow
Quitman at Conway Christian
England at Cutter Morning Star
Mountain Pine at Magnet Cove
6-2A
Hazen at Clarendon
Carlisle at Marianna
Earle at Marvell
7-2A
Gurdon 2, Spring Hill 0 (forfeit)
Lafayette County at Dierks
Murfreesboro at Mineral Springs
Foreman at Mount Ida
8-2A
Junction City at Bearden
Parkers Chapel at Fordyce
NONCONFERENCE
Strong at Johnson County Westside
8-MAN
Woodlawn at Augusta
Episcopal Collegiate at Hermitage
Decatur at Trinity Christian
Brinkley at Western Yell County
