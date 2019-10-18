Sections
High School football schedule

Today at 2:03 a.m.

TODAY'S GAMES

All games begin at 7 p.m.

CLASS 7A

7A-CENTRAL

Fort Smith Southside at Bryant

Conway at Fort Smith Northside

Cabot at LR Central

LR Catholic at North Little Rock

7A-WEST

Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville West

Bentonville at Fayetteville

Van Buren at Rogers Heritage

Rogers at Springdale

CLASS 6A

6A-EAST

West Memphis at Jonesboro

Marion at Mountain Home

Searcy at Pine Bluff

Jacksonville at Sylvan Hills

6A-WEST

Benton at El Dorado

Sheridan at LR Hall

Greenwood at Russellville

Lake Hamilton at Siloam Springs

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

LR Christian at LR Parkview

LR Fair at Maumelle

Beebe at Pulaski Academy

White Hall at Watson Chapel

5A-EAST

Wynne at Batesville

Greene County Tech at Nettleton

Forrest City at Paragould

Blytheville at Valley View

5A-SOUTH

Camden Fairview at De Queen

Hope at Hot Springs Lakeside

Texarkana at LR McClellan

Hot Springs at Magnolia

5A-WEST

Alma at Clarksville

Vilonia at Farmington

Greenbrier at Harrison

Huntsville at Morrilton

CLASS 4A

1-4A

Shiloh Christian at Gentry

Berryville at Gravette

Green Forest at Lincoln

Prairie Grove at Pea Ridge

2-4A

Heber Springs at Bald Knob

Southside Batesville at Central Ark. Christian

Lonoke at Mills

Riverview at Stuttgart

3-4A

Brookland at Gosnell

Cave City at Jonesboro Westside

Rivercrest at Pocahontas

Highland at Trumann

4-4A

Dover at Dardanelle

Mena at Elkins

Pottsville at Ozark

Waldron at Subiaco Academy

7-4A

Arkadelphia at Benton Harmony Grove

Bauxite at Fountain Lake

Joe T. Robinson at Malvern

Ashdown at Nashville

8-4A

Helena-West Helena at Hamburg

Crossett at Monticello

Dumas at Star City

DeWitt at Warren

CLASS 3A

1-3A

Lamar at Greenland

Booneville at Mansfield

Charleston at Paris

Cedarville at West Fork

2-3A

Mountain View at Marshall

Harding Academy at Melbourne

Cedar Ridge at Rose Bud

Clinton at Yellville-Summit

3-3A

Walnut Ridge at Corning

Piggott at Hoxie

Newport at Manila

Harrisburg at Osceola

4-3A

Danville at Atkins

Jessieville at Glen Rose

Baptist Prep at Mayflower

Two Rivers at Perryville

5-3A

Camden Harmony Grove at Centerpoint

Smackover at Fouke

Prescott at Genoa Central

Bismarck at Horatio

6-3A

Barton at McGehee

Lake Village at Palestine-Wheatley

Drew Central at Pine Bluff Dollarway

NONCONFERENCE

Rison at Hampton

CLASS 2A

3-2A

Salem 2, Marked Tree 0 (forfeit)

Rector at Cross County

East Poinsett County at McCrory

4-2A

Hackett at Hector

Lavaca at Magazine

5-2A

Poyen at Bigelow

Quitman at Conway Christian

England at Cutter Morning Star

Mountain Pine at Magnet Cove

6-2A

Hazen at Clarendon

Carlisle at Marianna

Earle at Marvell

7-2A

Gurdon 2, Spring Hill 0 (forfeit)

Lafayette County at Dierks

Murfreesboro at Mineral Springs

Foreman at Mount Ida

8-2A

Junction City at Bearden

Parkers Chapel at Fordyce

NONCONFERENCE

Strong at Johnson County Westside

8-MAN

Woodlawn at Augusta

Episcopal Collegiate at Hermitage

Decatur at Trinity Christian

Brinkley at Western Yell County

Sports on 10/18/2019

Print Headline: High School football schedule

