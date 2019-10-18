Hot Springs death investigated as homicide

A Hot Springs police car is shown in this file photo. - Photo by Richard Rasmussen
Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department on Friday evening discovered a body inside a residence at 208 Linwood Ave.
The body of a white female was found inside the residence shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, a news release from the department states. The discovery is being investigated as a homicide.
The identity of the female has not been released. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and following up on leads, according to police.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.