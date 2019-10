Hot Springs death investigated as homicide

A Hot Springs police car is shown in this file photo. - Photo by Richard Rasmussen

Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department on Friday evening discovered a body inside a residence at 208 Linwood Ave.

The body of a white female was found inside the residence shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, a news release from the department states. The discovery is being investigated as a homicide.

The identity of the female has not been released. Detectives are interviewing witnesses and following up on leads, according to police.