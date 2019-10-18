• Ryan Linneman, 37, of Lee's Summit, Mo., who had been missing for a week, is now hospitalized with critical injuries after being found by a dirt bike rider in a wrecked car at the bottom of a 50-foot ravine off an interstate, police said.

• Jonathan Cross, a school resource officer in Wesley Chapel, Fla., has been fired for conduct unbecoming a deputy after his handgun accidentally discharged in a middle school cafeteria last April, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said.

• Romeatrius Moss, an officer who worked as a nurse in the medical unit at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Okla., pleaded guilty to accepting thousands of dollars in kickbacks by referring patients who needed prescriptions filled to specific compounding pharmacies, federal prosecutors said.

• Charles Wyatt, a spokesman for Limestone College, a Christian college in Gaffney, S.C., said the school is assisting in a police investigation into online postings this year of secret recordings made between 2012 and 2013 of female athletes changing and showering in a locker room.

• Derrick Houston, who claimed in 2016 that he was injured and partially paralyzed while he was a jail inmate in Boone County, Mo., was ordered by a federal judge to repay most of a $2 million settlement he received, after he was spotted walking unassisted at a Columbia hotel.

• Renee Greeley, a white middle school teacher in Upper Darby, Pa., who was captured on video using a racial epithet and telling a student's parent "you're probably on welfare" after the two were involved in a minor collision in a school parking lot, is facing potential dismissal.

• Ana Franklin, 55, the former sheriff of Morgan County, Ala., who pleaded guilty to failing to file an income tax return for 2015, was sentenced to two years' probation and ordered to perform 300 hours of community service.

• Sheldon Pettibone, 22, of Sioux Falls, S.D., who told police that he was distracted by a football game on TV while cleaning a gun, faces a second-degree manslaughter charge in the accidental shooting of his pregnant wife, who subsequently lost the baby.

• Obdulia Sanchez, 20, of Stockton, Calif., who was on parole for driving drunk while livestreaming a 2017 crash that killed her younger sister, has been arrested on weapons and traffic charges after crashing her car during a police pursuit.

A Section on 10/18/2019