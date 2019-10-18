TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closings set all weekend for stretch of I-630 in west Little Rock

Work on an $87.4 million project to widen a section of Interstate 630 in west Little Rock will require restricting traffic to one lane in each direction all weekend, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Drivers should expect delays and consider an alternate route when crews close the inside and middle lanes in both directions on the overpass over South University Avenue starting at 8 p.m. today and lasting through 6 a.m. Monday, weather permitting, the agency said in a news release.

Limiting traffic to one lane in both directions will allow crews to perform deck work on the overpass. Traffic will be controlled using signs and barrels.

The work is part of a project to widen a 2.2-mile section of I-630 between South University Avenue and Interstate 430 to eight lanes from six. The project is estimated to be complete in early 2020.

Metro on 10/18/2019