• Country music star Gretchen Wilson, whose hit song "Here for the Party" features the lyrics, "And I ain't leaving till they throw me out," was ousted from a New Mexico hotel over noise complaints. The Grammy Award-winning artist was asked to leave the Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces after multiple complaints Sunday. Las Cruces Police Department spokesman Dan Trujillo said Wilson, 46, and other guests had "worn out their welcome" and police helped security remove them. The episode came after Wilson performed Saturday at the seventh annual Las Cruces Country Music Festival. According to the "Redneck Woman" singer, she got to her room at 12:30 a.m. and was reprimanded for talking. In a 911 call, a hotel employee said Wilson's volume level was the equivalent of yelling. After she was kicked out, the musician tweeted the hotel asked her to leave "in the middle of the night for no reason." She also called on her Twitter followers to "all band together to put Hotel Encanto out of business." Heritage Hotels & Resorts, which owns Hotel Encanto, did not immediately respond to messages. In August 2018, Wilson was arrested at a Connecticut airport after what was described as a minor disturbance on an incoming flight. She was later charged with breach of peace.

• Dave Matthews is having a hard time imagining his band being included on the same Rock & Roll Hall of Fame list as other musical icons such as Whitney Houston. The Dave Matthews Band frontman said their recent nomination for the Hall's 2020 class was unexpected and a "little bit insane." He said he feels honored to be considered among music's elite while promoting his newly-launched board games called Chickapig and 25 Outlaws. "It's a real honor," Matthews said. "Even if they stick us in a holding pen for a few years, that's OK. Just to get on that list. I can't believe I'm on a list with Whitney Houston, Motorhead and T. Rex. That's pretty awesome." The seven-member band is among 16 acts nominated, a list that also includes Soundgarden, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Depeche Mode, Kraftwerk, MC5 and Todd Rundgren. The 35th annual induction ceremony will take place May 2 in Cleveland. The official inductees will be announced in early January.

