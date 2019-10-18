Sections
Police: Woman made up raccoon story to cover up shooting

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:03 p.m.

DOTHAN, Ala. — Police say an Alabama woman told a story about trying to shoot a rabid raccoon to cover up a fight that left her and her boyfriend with gunshot wounds.

News outlets report 37-year-old Catherine Fernandez was arrested on a domestic violence charge after investigators determined her tale about a wild animal wasn't true.

Police Lt. Doug Magill says officers were called to a home Thursday about an accidental shooting.

Magill says the woman told police she was firing at a rabid raccoon in the home when she accidentally shot the man. She also was wounded.

Magill says the woman made up the story and shot herself in the leg to make the incident appear accidental.

Court records don't show whether Fernandez has a lawyer. Police haven't released the man's name.

