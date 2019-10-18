Suspect sought in north Arkansas shooting

Jonathan Torres
The Izard County sheriff’s office is searching for a suspect in a shooting Thursday in Sage.
Authorities said they have been looking for Jonathan Torres, 19, since Thursday evening.
Deputies responded around 5:10 p.m. to reports of a shooting. A male victim was taken to a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.
Torres was last seen in a red Chevrolet truck, investigators said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.