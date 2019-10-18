Suspect sought in north Arkansas shooting

The Izard County sheriff’s office is searching for a suspect in a shooting Thursday in Sage.

Authorities said they have been looking for Jonathan Torres, 19, since Thursday evening.

Deputies responded around 5:10 p.m. to reports of a shooting. A male victim was taken to a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Torres was last seen in a red Chevrolet truck, investigators said.