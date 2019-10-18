State Sports Briefs

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Harding No. 1 in GAC preseason poll

The Great American Conference's women's basketball coaches have voted Harding University as the preseason favorite, the conference announced Thursday.

The Lady Bisons, who received nine of the 12 first-place votes, return all five starters and its top six scorers from a team that went 21-9 last season. Kellie Lampo leads that group. Lampo ranked third in the league in scoring, sixth in rebounds and second in double-doubles. Carissa Caples and Cheyenne Brown both garnered All-GAC honors last season.

Southwestern Oklahoma State picked up the remaining three first-place votes and was second. Arkansas Tech was voted third.

Southern Nazarene placed fourth, three points ahead of Henderson State. Southeastern Oklahoma State edged out East Central (Okla.) for sixth. Northwestern Oklahoma State took eighth and Oklahoma Baptist finished ninth. Southern Arkansas, Ouachita Baptist and Arkansas-Monticello rounded out the poll.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

SE Okla. State voted preseason favorite

Following a 2018-19 season that featured a return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007, Southeastern Oklahoma State will open the season as the preseason favorite in the Great American Conference, the league office announced Thursday.

The Savage Storm received eight first-place votes. Southern Nazarene, the two-time regular-season and tournament champions, claimed the remaining four votes and took second in the poll.

Oklahoma Baptist claimed third, followed closely by Henderson State, Southern Arkansas and East Central (Okla.). Arkansas-Monticello placed seventh while Arkansas Tech took eighth. Ouachita Baptist, Harding University, Northwestern Oklahoma State and Southwestern Oklahoma State rounded out the poll.

FOOTBALL

Harding to dedicate practice facility

Harding University will dedicate its new indoor football practice facility this weekend in honor of longtime head coach Ronnie Huckeba. The dedication ceremony will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the facility, which is directly behind the home bleachers at First Security Stadium in Searcy.

MEN'S GOLF

ASU's Sale earns weekly honor

Two top-10 finishes, including co-medalist honors at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, earned Arkansas State University's Julien Sale Sun Belt Conference Golfer of the Week honors, the league office announced Thursday.

Sale tied for eighth place at the Maridoe Intercollegiate and was co-medalist with teammate Zan Luka Stirn at the Barnett tournament that wrapped up Tuesday at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro. Sale carded a career-best 65 in the second round of the Barnett Intercollegiate and had his second career victory with the co-medalist finish.

VOLLEYBALL

Central Arkansas defeats Lamar

Abbie Harry, Amanda Beaton and Madi Bowles recorded double-digit kills to lead the University of Central Arkansas to a 25-23, 25-16, 25-13 victory over Lamar on Thursday in Beaumont, Texas.

Harry led the Sugar Bears (9-12, 3-5 Southland Conference) with 14 kills, Beaton had 13 kills and Bowles added 12 more. Elizabeth Armstrong and Bailey Waddington each tallied 19 assists.

Ouachita Baptist downs East Central

Lexie Castillow had 23 digs and Temi Fayiga had 21 assists to lead Ouachita Baptist University to a 25-19, 25-15 victory over East Central (Okla.) on Thursday in Arkadelphia.

Joni Schneider added 13 assists and Katie Camp had 8 kills for OBU (10-9, 4-3 Great American Conference).

Henderson tops SE Oklahoma State

Sabrina Snow had 17 kills to lead Henderson State University to a 25-20, 25-10, 15-25, 25-13 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State on Thursday in Arkadelphia.

Adrianna Hartmann added 14 kills and Courtney Bolf had 13 digs for the Reddies (13-9, 5-3 GAC).

MEN'S SOCCER

Ozarks shuts out LeTourneau

Lorfils Milord and Gaetan Jean Louis scored for the University of the Ozarks in a 2-0 victory over LeTourneau University on Thursday in Clarksville.

Goalkeeper Logan Valestin recorded the shutout for Ozarks (9-3-1).

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Harding handles East Central

McKenna Moore scored on an assist from Parker Smitherman for the go-ahead goal in the 30th minute to lead Harding University to a 2-1 victory over East Central (Okla.) on Thursday in Searcy.

Madison Massoth converted a penalty kick in the 28th minute for the Bisons (5-6-1, 4-2-0 GAC).

Sports on 10/18/2019