State’s unemployment rate up in September

Arkansas’ unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point in September to 3.5%, from 3.4 percent in August, according to data released Friday by the state Division of Workforce Services.
The state’s civilian labor force shrank by 319 jobs, a result of 552 fewer employed and 233 additional unemployed Arkansans, the report said.
“Although Arkansas’ unemployment rate rose one tenth of a percentage point in September, the civilian labor force remained statistically stable. Compared to September 2018, Arkansas’ labor force has grown by 10,487,” said Susan Price, operations manager at the Division of Workforce Services.
The U.S. joblessness rate fell to 3.5 percent in September, down from 3.7 percent in August.
