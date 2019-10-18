Sections
Trooper-fired shots fatal to Warren man

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:42 a.m.

A Warren man died Thursday after Arkansas State Police said he fired a shot at a trooper who returned fire, according to a news statement.

The trooper attempted to pull over a vehicle driven by Christopher Dequan Crosby, 34, about 1:30 p.m. at Shelby Avenue and Main Street, but Crosby continued driving, the release said.

His vehicle crashed after turning onto Bradley County Road 24, and Crosby got out of the car and fired a pistol at the trooper, the release said. The bullet hit the trooper's vehicle, and the officer returned fire, killing Crosby, the release said.

The statement did not identify the trooper, saying that his name would be released after he'd had an opportunity to meet with relatives and interview with investigators. The trooper was placed on administrative leave, per agency policy after a use-of force incident.

A second person in Crosby's vehicle got out and ran from police, but officers quickly caught him and took him in for questioning, the release said. The witness's name was not released.

The release said the results of the investigation will be turned over to the Bradley County prosecuting attorney's office to determine whether the use of deadly force was justified.

Crosby's body was taken Thursday to the state Crime Lab in Little Rock, the release said.

Metro on 10/18/2019

Print Headline: Trooper-fired shots fatal to Warren man

