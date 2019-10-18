Sections
UA system president recommends promoting UA-Monticello provost to chancellor

by Emily Walkenhorst | Today at 11:45 a.m.

University of Arkansas System President Donald Bobbitt recommends promoting Peggy Doss to chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Doss is the university's provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. Last year, she earned a base salary of $161,600, according to state higher education records.

Doss is an alumnus of the university.

"Her experience and relationships on campus and in the Monticello community will give her a head start on planning for the future development of the institution as a critically important academic and economic asset for southeast Arkansas," Bobbitt said in a news release announcing his recommendation.

UA System trustees will vote on her promotion, and the promotion of Lisa Willenberg to chancellor of the University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton, at a specially called meeting Monday.

