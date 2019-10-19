Sections
3 arrested in Hot Springs slaying, police say

by Josh Snyder | Today at 2:27 p.m.
Three people were facing capital murder charges on Saturday in the slaying of a 58-year-old woman found dead in a Hot Springs home, police said.

Officers performing a welfare check at 208 Linwood Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. discovered the body of Laura Ann Dickerson of Hot Springs, according to a news release by the Hot Springs Police Department.

Police arrested Isabelle Marcial-Talley, 18; April Osborne, 23; and Dillon Orrell, 31, all of Hot Springs, in Dickerson’s slaying, the release states. Authorities also accused the three of stealing Dickerson’s car.

Osborne and Orrell face charges of capital murder, aggravated residential burglary and theft by receiving over $2,500.

Marcial-Talley faces charges of capital murder and aggravated residential burglary.

The three were transported to the Garland County jail, according to police. An online jail roster showed Osborne and Orrell were booked into the facility early Saturday afternoon, though Marcial-Talley wasn’t immediately listed.

