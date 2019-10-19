An open debate

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas entered its last game unsure of how much action Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden would get at quarterback.

The Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3 SEC) enter today's 11 a.m. game against SEC West rival and No. 11 Auburn (5-1, 2-1) uncertain about how they'll split snaps among their own quarterbacks.

Hogs QB competition Junior Nick Starkel has started the past four games after senior Ben Hicks started the first two for the Razorbacks. A look at their overall stats and their work as starters and relievers: Overall Player;C-A-I;Yards;TDs;Pct.;Efficiency Nick Starkel;88-150-7;1,060;7;58.7;124.09 Ben Hicks;41-80-0;510;1;51.2;108.93 As the starter Player;C-A-I;Yards;TDs;Pct.;Efficiency Nick Starkel;67-121-6;811;6;55.4;118.12 Ben Hicks;21-45-0;241;0;46.7;91.65 As the reliever Player;C-A-I;Yards;TDs;Pct.;Efficiency Nick Starkel;21-29-1;249;1;72.4;149.02 Ben Hicks;20-35-0;269;1;57.1;131.13

Coach Chad Morris reopened the competition for the starting quarterback job last Saturday after Nick Starkel struggled through seven series in a 24-20 loss to the Wildcats. Ben Hicks has performed better in backup stints the past two games than he did while starting the first two games for the Razorbacks, who are back at home for the first time since a deflating 31-24 loss to San Jose State on Sept. 21.

Morris seemed to indicate that game-day feel likely would dictate the quarterback usage today for the Razorbacks.

Morris knows his quarterback play has to be better for the Razorbacks to have a shot at an upset against the Tigers, who are coached by Fort Smith native Gus Malzahn and are 181/2-point favorites. Through 18 games of the Morris era at Arkansas, quarterback play has been hit and miss under five different starters.

"It has been difficult," Morris said of the inability for one quarterback to clearly assert himself during his tenure. "One thing that we preach is consistency. That's what we need at that position. As you look across the landscape of football in general, that's one of the things you have to have to be successful, is you have to be consistent at that position.

"That's something we have to continue to develop, continue to grow into, and it's going to happen. But consistency at that position is huge. It's huge for the success of an offense."

Hicks and Starkel, both graduate transfers, split reps with the top unit in the open periods of practice this week, with Hicks drawing the first set of downs in Wednesday's work. Behind them are redshirt freshman John Stephen Jones and true freshman KJ Jefferson, who have not played a snap this season.

Morris would not tip his hand as to how quarterback snaps might be divvied up this week, but he indicated he's open to rotating the two veterans.

"Haven't named a starter and probably not going to until the end," Morris said prior to Wednesday's workout.

"I think Ben has done a good job coming in as a reliever, and I've shared that with him. Nick came in as a reliever and did a good job, too. I'm not having a problem if I put one on the field and have to bring somebody off the bench to be a reliever so to speak and get us going. They both have done that.

"At this point, I want these guys both to prepare like they're starters, and if I don't name one until we get to the bus ride over here, then they will be well equipped and well prepared."

Rotating quarterbacks is not always ideal, but it looks like Arkansas' best option now. Offensive coordinator Joe Craddock said he wishes the Hogs could ride one guy.

"I'd love to be in that situation where we've got a guy and he's consistent and comes out hot, and stays hot throughout the game," he said. "But the other night, you just felt like it was at the point where we needed a spark and that's why we decided to go with Ben, to see if he could give us a little bit of a spark."

Tight end Cheyenne O'Grady said Starkel did not get down after he was pulled in the second half at Kentucky.

"He was positive about it and supported Ben just like Ben did for Nick," O'Grady said. "It's just going to be a continuous battle, and like I said we're going to put the best guy out there."

Many quarterback scenarios look feasible.

The Razorbacks could use a designated "opener," akin to the Tampa Bay Rays' use of starting pitchers who are not inclined to throw deep into games.

Morris and Craddock could start one of the two veterans, then bring in the other relatively early to see who's more crisp running the offense, then give the reins to that guy.

They could start Hicks or Starkel until the point it's clear they need to bring in a reliever, which was the case in games at Ole Miss and Kentucky.

They could also mix things up between the quarterbacks throughout the game, and possibly even slide in a package for Jefferson -- the best dual-threat quarterback on the roster -- who has been on the scout team with Jack Lindsey.

"Whoever we think gives us the best chance to win, that's who we'll go with," Craddock said.

Arkansas offensive players did not voice a preference during Tuesday interviews.

"It really doesn't matter who is the quarterback," freshman receiver Treylon Burks said. "We're still going to go out there and catch the ball whenever it's thrown. So we just cheer those guys up every day just to get better and to make us better."

Malzahn feels certain his Tigers will see both Hicks and Starkel.

"I think they've got two guys that can get the job done," Malzahn said. "They've got the luxury of if a guy isn't doing great they can bring the other guy in. The backups really went in and really gave them a spark. Our approach is we're really expecting to see both of them, and that's happened a few times this year."

Malzahn is correct. The one part of the quarterback play that has been relatively consistent for the Razorbacks is the backup has been sharper in each of the three games (Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Kentucky) that Hicks and Starkel both received substantial playing time.

Hicks and Starkel have combined to complete 53% of their passes as the starter and 64.1% of their throws as relievers. Their combined efficiency rating as the backup is 139.24, compared to 110.94 as the starter.

Craddock was asked whether it might be a case of the starter "looking over his shoulder" because the competition has been so tight throughout training camp and the first half of the season.

"I think early in the year, Ben obviously may have been looking over his shoulder a little bit to Nick," Craddock said. "Obviously Nick had a good fall camp, too. It could have been a little bit of that with Ben.

"I think Nick, the last couple weeks, I don't think he's felt that at all. I would hope not, because we've made it pretty clear he's been our guy the last couple weeks. Obviously he got hurt in the A&M game and Ben came in and relieved him. I would hope not. I hope those guys are continuing to prepare themselves like they're the starter anyway."

Craddock rationalized Hicks' solid relief performances the past two games.

"I think playing quarterback, it's always a little easier to kind of sit back early in a game and see how a team's playing you," he said. "Then you're not actually in the game with live bullets coming at you. You can kind of sit back and see it like a coach.

"Ben's one of those guys that's been around for so long he understands defenses and coverages and all those things. He sits back and watches what Nick's doing and watches how the defense is playing Nick. Then he gets in there and he's kind of already got an idea of what's happening whereas Nick's seeing it for the first time in a game. Obviously, you study film, but he's seeing it the first time with live bullets. I think Ben's sitting back and watching helps him a little bit."

Starkel's first start was his best overall performance. He completed 20 of 35 passes for 305 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions while going the distance in a 55-34 victory over Colorado State that featured a balanced offensive showing. Coming on the heels of his 17-of-24 (70.8%) passing for 201 yards and a touchdown in the second half at Ole Miss, Starkel seemed primed to hold the job.

But the 6-3, 214-pound junior struggled the next week against San Jose State with five interceptions while completing 28 of 50 passes for 356 yards and 3 touchdowns.

ESPN analyst Jordan Rodgers, the former Vanderbilt quarterback, observed Starkel's footwork was off last week as he completed 7 of 19 passes for 41 yards at Kentucky.

"A lot of the things that Nick missed were the RPO [run-pass option] game, some play actions," Craddock said. "With those, we just got to make sure we buzz our feet, open our hips and open our front foot. A lot of times, Nick was just throwing across his body. That is something that we are consistently working on with him to get better at it."

Morris noted Starkel opened his hips too wide and did not get his plant foot in the proper position on some of his throws at Kentucky.

"I asked him on the sidelines the other night when he came off the field in the second half, 'Are you OK?' He said, 'Coach, I don't know. I just don't know why I'm not hitting the passes,' " Morris said. "He wasn't frustrated. It was just one of those, 'Golly, I'm not on tonight.'

"But you know, he comes back to work and he gets after it. You admire someone like that. He's not the first quarterback I've had that's not had an on night, and he won't be the last."

Whoever starts against Auburn will need to be sharp. The Tigers have one of the best front fours in the nation, led by seniors Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson.

Auburn is No. 37 nationally in total defense, allowing 336.7 yards per game. The Tigers are No. 20 against the run (101.3) and No. 79 against the pass (235.3).

The Arkansas coaches were asked about the possibility of Jefferson, whom they would like to redshirt, getting playing time down the stretch.

"KJ [is] extremely talented," Morris said. "He's done a great job working on the scout team. He's always in our position meetings working hard.

"We'll keep bringing him along and see where we're at with him. Obviously, we'd love the opportunity to redshirt him if we could, but we'll keep bringing him along."

Craddock said he continues to drill Jefferson on playbook questions to make sure he's developing.

"He's just got to continue that," Craddock said. "I think if he does continue with the path that he's on, who knows? We may try to have a little package for him later in the year. That's definitely something we've discussed. We've talked to KJ and really challenged him to get better."

