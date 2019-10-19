Arkansas vs. Auburn helmets

Offense

Quarterbacks

AUBURN Bo Nix (83-152-5, 1,125 yards, 8 TD), son of former Auburn standout Patrick Nix, won the starting job in camp ahead of Joey Gatewood (4-5-0, 37 yards, 1), who has 3 rushing TD and 144 rushing yards. Nix has 191 rushing yards and 2 TD. Nix's 54.6% completion percentage is 12th in the SEC, and his 127.6 efficiency is ninth.

ARKANSAS Looks like Ben Hicks (41-80-0, 510 yards, 1 TD) could be back at the helm after playing well in the second halves of the past two games in relief of Nick Starkel (88-150-7, 1,060, 7), whose 124.1 efficiency rating tops Hicks' 108.9. After watching Lynn Bowden play QB for Kentucky last week, some UA fans would like to see what freshman KJ Jefferson could offer.

ADVANTAGE Auburn

Running backs

AUBURN With ace JaTarvious Whitlow out, the Tigers turn to their deep on-deck circle and call on Kam Martin (34-174, 2 TD, 5.1 ypc), Shaun Shivers (27-144, 5.3 ypc) and company. Auburn will have plenty of QB runs and jet sweeps with the likes of sprinters Anthony Schwartz (5-78, 2) and Eli Stove (6-56, 1) that spice up the attack.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks' more traditional run game has vaulted Rakeem Boyd (106-617, 5, 5.8 ypc) into the SEC rushing lead. Boyd is 17th nationally at 102.8 yards per game. Devwah Whaley (44-199, 3, 4.3 ypc) had a breakaway 21-yarder last week. T.J. Hammonds and A'Montae Spivey traveled last week and could draw spot duty. The Hogs will have to be creative in the run game vs. a rugged front four.

ADVANTAGE None

Receivers/tight ends

AUBURN Seth Williams (21 catches, 368 yards, 5 TD), a 6-3 sophomore, is Auburn's top pass catcher, followed by 6-foot Eli Stove (20-191, 2), Little Rock native Will Hastings (10-162, 1), 6-5 matchup problem Sal Cannella (7-130) and TE Jay Jay Wilson (7-48). Anthony Schwartz (5-110) is a big-play threat at 22.0 ypc, with Cannella (18.6) and Williams (17.5) not far behind.

ARKANSAS The Hogs have to get the ball to home run threats Mike Woods (24-319, 2), Trey Knox (23-323, 2) and particularly Treylon Burks (15-255), whose 17.0 ypc leads the team. TE Cheyenne O'Grady (22-287, 1) looms large in any successful game plan. Tyson Morris (10-129, 1), Koilan Jackson (3-38, 1), De'Vion Warren (3-20), and TEs Grayson Gunter (3-16) and Chase Harrell (2-28, 1) contribute.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Offensive line

AUBURN Auburn has an extremely rare all-senior starting five. From left to right, Prince Tega Wanogho, Marquel Harrell, Kaleb Kim, Mike Horton and Jack Driscoll bolster the offense. The 6-7, 305-pound Wanogho was a preseason All-SEC selection. The Tigers average 6-5, 307 pounds. Auburn has allowed just eight sacks through six games.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks have been affected by injuries (Noah Gatlin, Colton Jackson, Austin Capps) and up-and-down play. Guards Capps and Ricky Stromberg allowed quick pressure on back-to-back snaps in the red zone on the Hogs' final drive at Kentucky. Jackson might be back this week to join starters C Ty Clary and RT Dalton Wagner. The Hogs have allowed 10 sacks.

ADVANTAGE Auburn

DEFENSE

Defensive line

AUBURN Auburn's front can make a claim as the nation's best, led by 318-pound DT Derrick Brown (18, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 FR, 3 PBU) and end Marlon Davidson (24, 3.5 sacks, 2 hurries, 1 FF). DT Tyrone Truesdell (15, 3 sacks, 1 FR) and end Big Kat Bryant (8, 1.5 sacks) start, and DL/OLB Nick Coe (10, 2 TFL) got preseason All-SEC votes. They're tough, hard to move and relentless in pursuit.

ARKANSAS McTelvin Agim (20, 5.5 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 hurries), T.J. Smith (9, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 hurries), Gabe Richardson (24, 5.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 FF) and Jamario Bell (7, 4.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 1 hurry, 1 FF) are the veterans, with DTs Isaiah Nichols (11), Jonathan Marshall (7, 2 TFL, 3 hurries, 1 FF), and freshmen DEs Mataio Soli (12, 1.5 TFL, 2 hurries), Zach Williams (8) and Collin Clay (5) growing up in a hurry.

ADVANTAGE Auburn

Linebackers

AUBURN The Tigers have a deep rotation on the second tier. K.J. Britt (32, 6 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 hurry) and Chandler Wooten (14, 3 TFL, 1 FR) are listed as co-starters, as are Owen Pappoe (17, 1 PBU, 3 hurries) and Zakoby McClain (26, 2.5 TFL, 1 FF) at the other spot. OLB Nick Coe (10) can stand up or go down on an edge. The Tigers' calling card is speed.

ARKANSAS De'Jon Harris (44, 3 TFL, 2 PBU, 2 FR) and Bumper Pool (40, 3 TFL, 3 PBU, 1 hurry) are still logging large snap counts for the Hogs. Juniors Grant Morgan (19, 3 TFL, 1 sack) and Hayden Henry (18, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 2 PBU, 1 FF) also log playing time. Arkansas' rotation thinned with the loss of D'Vone McClure (11, 1 PBU, 1 hurry), putting Deon Edwards (1) and Andrew Parker on alert.

ADVANTAGE None

Secondary

AUBURN S Jeremiah Dinson (43, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FR) leads the team in tackles and has the lone INT. Daniel Thomas (28, 1.5 TFL, 1 FR) is the other starting safety. Noah Igbinoghene (23, 4 PBU) and Javaris Davis (21, 1 TFL, 4 PBU) are the top corners, with solid relief from Roger McCreary (15, 1 TFL, 6 PBU). Christian Tutt (14, 1 sack), Jamien Sherwood (13) and Smoke Monday (9) are backups.

ARKANSAS The quartet of safeties Kamren Curl (44, 3 TFL, 2 PBU, 2 FR) and Joe Foucha (35, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 1 FR, 1 hurry), and CBs Jarques McClellion (18, 1 INT, 3 PBU) and Montaric Brown (19, 1 INT, 2 PBU, 1 FR) played virtually the whole game last week, and NB Greg Brooks (13, 2 PBU, 1 hurry) played a lot. Top subs are Myles Mason (10), LaDarrius Bishop (9, 1 FR) and Micahh Smith (5, 1 PBU).

ADVANTAGE Auburn

Special teams

AUBURN Christian Tutt's 15.4 punt return average is No. 6 in the nation, but he's had some muffs. The Tigers allow 22.4 yards per punt return, 126th in the nation. Anders Carlson (7 of 8 FGs, 24 of 24 PATs) has 29 touchbacks on 35 kickoffs and one FG miss from 42 yards. Punter Arryn Siposs is 43rd nationally with a 43.1-yard average. Noah Igbinoghene's 23.5 yard KOR average would rank 36th if he qualified.

ARKANSAS Treylon Burks' value as a punt returner continues to grow, as his 11.3-yard average is 22nd nationally. PK Connor Limpert (10 of 12 FGs, 19-19 PATs) is stacking a great senior year on a big career. KOR De'Vion Warren (22.8) is 43rd nationally. Sam Loy's punting (39.5) has been on the upswing. Kickoffs and the coverage units have been solid all year.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Intangibles

AUBURN Auburn is coming off an open date, and that's a distinct advantage. Also, Gus Malzahn and some of his assistants are playing in front of many in-state friends and family. The Tigers will be eager to flush a road loss at Florida out of their system, and will very likely have plenty of wrinkles on both sides of the ball and special teams.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks feel "backed into a corner" to use Coach Chad Morris' words. Three winnable games slipped from their grasp in the first half of the season, making a potential 5-1 start a sad reality at 2-4. Too many key errors on both sides of the ball have cropped up at game-winning time. What will the crowd look like for a team facing a crisis, and will it be a substantial advantage?

ADVANTAGE None

Sports on 10/19/2019