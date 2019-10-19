BENTON 41, EL DORADO 31

EL DORADO -- D'Anthony Harper rushed for 127 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries and Benton (4-3) improved to 4-0 in the 6A-West with a victory over El Dorado (1-6, 0-4) at Memorial Stadium.

Benton tied the game at 31-31 with Jalen Woolbright's 3-yard touchdown run, then took a 38-31 lead with 9:54 remaining on Casey Johnson's 1-yard run. Bryan Araujo's 31-yard field goal pushed the lead to 41-31 with 5:12 left to play.

Eli Shepherd completed 14 of 27 passes for 333 yards and 4 touchdowns to lead the Wildcats.

