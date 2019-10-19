BENTONVILLE 55, FAYETTEVILLE 14
FAYETTEVILLE -- Bentonville (7-0, 4-0 7A-West) scored 41 consecutive points to pull away from Fayetteville (3-4, 2-2) at Harmon Field.
Ben Pankau rushed for 136 yards for the Tigers.
Preston Crawford had three touchdown runs for Bentonville and Colby Ried added two scoring runs.
Sports on 10/19/2019
