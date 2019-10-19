COLUMNIST: Why 'Sesame Street' is smarter about foster care than your local child welfare agency

When Sesame Street adds a character and a storyline to its fabled neighborhood, people notice. In May, the show's creators introduced Karli, a Muppet in foster care, and this month they revealed the reason for her situation: Her mom struggles with substance abuse.

In supplemental "Sesame Street in the Community" videos available online, Elmo's dad explains to him that "Karli's mother has a disease called addiction. Addiction makes people feel like they need a grown-up drink called alcohol or another kind of drug to feel OK. That can make a person act strange in ways they can't control."

Elmo and Karli, a green plush 6 ½-year-old with yellow ostrich feather pigtails, talk about "grown-up problems" and how sharing can help.

Karli's separation from her mom might seem too harsh for the Sesame Street audience, but because the videos are available online only, parents and caregivers can decide if kids should see them.

In fact, the programming does us all a favor with its honest depiction of what fractures families. Substance abuse is the primary reason for the foster care crisis in this country. And a spotlight on it could help redirect our cities and states toward a better approach to confronting it.

Last year, a record 440,000 children were in foster care in the U.S. Neglect is the most common reason for removing kids from their families, but it is a very vague category. And too many people assume that neglect means poverty.

Unfortunately, specific data linking child welfare cause and effect are inconsistent and somewhat contradictory.

In fact, the "threshold" for reporting drug use as a factor in foster care varies significantly state by state. Some require a formal diagnosis, some rely on investigator suspicion. Some states allow investigators to pick multiple factors; others ask workers to limit it to one.

Without a consistent standard--and therefore better data--it's hard to move public policy toward a real fix for the surge in foster care cases.

In the videos, we find out that Karli's mother is getting treatment, and foster care is demystified. Elmo and the rest of the neighborhood's adults, kids and Muppets help Karli cope with what she calls her "big feelings." The storyline is designed to help build resilience in kids and families, but it can also point child welfare agencies toward a more accurate and specific analysis of their mounting crisis.

If we want to see a decline in the numbers of kids removed from their families and placed in foster care, it pays to follow time-honored Sesame Street lessons: Be honest and learn to count.

Naomi Schaefer Riley is a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute studying child welfare issues.

