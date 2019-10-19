Containing QB a must for Wolverines

Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson (left), shown tackling Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley in a game earlier this month, knows the Wolverines will have their hands full today with Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford. “He’s got good accuracy. He’s got good scrambling ability. You can tell that he trusts the players around him,” Hudson said.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Sean Clifford looks forward to watching himself on tape more and more each week.

It is one of the perks of being Penn State's starting quarterback. It is also part of the burden.

"I think each week you've got to find something to critique yourself about," Clifford said.

Clifford knows he must improve if the No. 7 Nittany Lions (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) want to keep their winning streak going today against No. 16 Michigan (5-1, 3-1) and stay in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth.

Until last week against Iowa, the first-year starter had looked unflappable. Clifford is completing 64% of his passes and has thrown 13 touchdowns with just two interceptions. His running ability has been on display, too. Clifford leads the team with 59 carries and is second with 252 rushing yards.

"Up until that Iowa game, I thought he'd handled things really well," Penn State Coach James Franklin said. "Whether that is getting the ball out on time, adjusting the protection to pick up the blitz, whether that is making plays with his feet."

But in Iowa City, Clifford ran into some trouble during the primetime showdown with the Hawkeyes. He held onto the ball too long in the pocket, taking back-to-back sacks to begin Penn State's first possession. Clifford settled in and played mostly mistake-free for the rest of the game. It was the first time Clifford failed to throw for at least 200 yards, but Penn State won 17-12.

"The thing that stands out to me is his confidence. It grows every week," offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez said. "For him to raise his skill level every week has just been really impressive to watch, and he's been playing really well, and we're obviously going to do our job and block our best so that he can do his job well."

That could prove tougher against the Wolverines.

Michigan has the nation's 14th-ranked defense that is ninth against the pass. Michigan has 16 sacks among its 31 tackles for loss over the last three games.

"He's a good quarterback," Michigan linebacker Khaleke Hudson said. "He's got good accuracy. He's got good scrambling ability. You can tell that he trusts the players around him. He gives his receivers chances to go up and get the ball and they've got good receivers to do that for them."

Penn State's defense will be charged with stopping .running back Hassan Haskins, who is coming on just when the Wolverines may need him most. He had a career-high 125 yards rushing on just 12 carries and scored for the first time last week. Haskins played linebacker last season before moving back to running back.

"I'm glad I did that because I feel like I can tell what the defense is doing," Haskins said. "I feel like I got a defensive mindset. I have better vision of the running lanes."

Those might be harder to find against the Nittany Lions, who are allowing a national-best 1.6 yards per carry. Penn State hasn't allowed a player to rush for 100 yards yet this season.

