CONWAY 23, FS NORTHSIDE 20

CONWAY 23, Fort smith NORTHSIDE 20

FORT SMITH -- Will Hogue kicked a 29-yard field goal as time expired to give Conway (5-2, 3-1 7A-Central) a victory over Fort Smith Northside (2-5, 0-4) at Mayo-Thompson Stadium.

The Wampus Cats rallied from a 13-0 first-quarter deficit. But Hogue's kick helped Conway escape with its third conference victory of the season.

Northside tied the game at 20-20 with Dreyden Norwood's 82-yard touchdown run with 53 seconds left.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Scores, photos, stories, rankings + more » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

Conway took its first lead of the game, 17-13, late in the third quarter on Bryce Bohanon's 33-yard touchdown run.

Nick McCuin completed 12 of 22 passes for 158 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions for Conway. Luke Bailey had 83 yards on 19 carries.

Sports on 10/19/2019