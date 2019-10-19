Births

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Oct. 5

Shaina Starks and Joshua Gomez, North Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 7

Sarah and Jared Scott, Sheridan, son.

Oct. 9

Kathryn and Matthew Lehner, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 11

Lauren Mitchell and Travis Latiolais, Mabelvale, son.

Shakeihnna Winston and Jeffrey Jackson, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 12

Shawanda Walker and Doneta West, Little Rock, girl.

Lucid Flores, Little Rock, daughter.

Vanessa Brown and Roy Miller, England, daughter.

Oct. 13

Kayla and Derrick Croy, Benton, son.

Oct. 14

Cymone and Tavarrus Cornelius, Texarkana, daughter.

Oct. 15

Katlynn and Wu Xiao, Jacksonville, son.

Oct. 16

Natasha and Kelcey Bryant, Fordyce, daughter.

Marriage Licenses

Kevin Smith, 63, and Jennifer Oberlander, 60, both of North Little Rock.

Steven Cheek, 33, of Slidell, La. and Megan Bowman, 31, of Monroe, La.

Tanner Kirby, 23, and Rebekah Scott, 24, both of North Little Rock.

Phillip Sorrells, 55, and Tricia Kenney, 50, both of Jacksonville.

James Williams, 47, and La Shonda Walker, 38, both of Little Rock.

Demetrick Warren, 39, and La Tasha Dale, 31, both of Jacksonville.

Ahmed Ahmed, 25, and Naketrion Pam, 23, both of Conway.

Zachary Hall, 32, and Heather Welch, 30, both of Jacksonville.

Drew Alpe, 22, and Gillian Christian, 20, both of Little Rock.

Kevin Walsh, 54, and Thomas Pitts, 57, both of Little Rock.

Manuel Henriquez, 64, and Lorna Goode, 41, both of Little Rock.

Jerome Perry, 27, and Triva Mullins, 27, both of North Little Rock.

Nicholas Lemaire, 26, and Lauren Berkemeyer, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

19-3948 Ashley Stobaugh v. Emily Cheatham.

19-3949 Garrett Wilkerson v. Krystle Wilkerson.

19-3950 Ashley Hardwrick-Softley v. Sean Softley, Jr.

19-3951 Milton Tillman v. Latanya Tillman.

19-3953 Eddie White v. Maebelle Lewis.

19-3954 Jan Binz v. James Binz.

19-3971 Zetori Long v. Ashley Boatwright-Murry.

19-3972 Amanda Stewart v. Roderick Stewart.

19-3980 Manuella Whitefield v. John Whitfield.

19-3981 Gary Tippit v. Nancy Tippit.

19-3983 Amanda McCray v. Josh McCray.

19-3984 Becky Price v. Travis Price.

19-3985 Jeffrey Higgins v. Tessa Wilmans.

19-3986 Laura Webb v. Roger Webb.

GRANTED

18-2634 Lauren Shipman v. Justin Shipman.

18-3279 Timothy Stramel v. Malgorzata Stramel.

18-3340 Kristyn Wilcox v. Alan Wilcox.

19-942 Ronald Turner v. Shanna Turner.

19-1381 Zantiel Mooney-Brown v. Tywan Brown.

19-1494 Marilyn James v. Aldred James.

19-2281 Diana Melvin v. Richard Melvin.

19-2388 Latasha Beeles v. Timothy Beeles.

19-3037 Kellie Kemp v. Wesley Kemp, III.

19-3191 Sasan Salaz v. Frank Salaz.

19-3220 Taylor Blaylock v. Cara Blaylock.

19-3245 Michael McElroy, III v. Alexis McElroy.

19-3495 Shayal Thomas v. Sharita Thomas.

