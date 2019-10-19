EDITORIAL: Words on borrowed time

Language is constantly evolving. Thank goodness. Or else we'd all be speaking dead languages. But, lest we forget, with evolution comes the fading of certain traits. Even limbs, tails and--one day, Lord willing--the use of verbs as nouns.

Anymore, you don't hear people in the Delta talking about how bad the gallinippers are during the summer. And binge used to be just an alcohol-related word.

That's because some words have to adapt, or they'll go bad, and even past their expiration dates. This line of thinking got us curious about how many days certain words have left.

Most people get their beer from a fridge. But as long as there are Southerners, there will probably be somebody in the house who uses an "icebox." And parks the car in a "carport."

Some of the local television news stations still use the words "stay tuned." But we don't know anybody who tunes a television anymore. Or winds a watch, for that matter. And imagine explaining the old CCR lyric: Dinosaur Victrola, listenin' to Buck Owens ... .

How long do the words "dial" and "hang up" have left? Dial is a soap. Hang up is a frame of mind. (That is one thing we miss about landline phones: the satisfaction of slamming down a phone to angrily end a call.)

It surprised us to learn that some cars made today still have crank windows. One person we know actually drives one--no, really. Imagine that: In 2019, and a new car still has a handle to twist to roll down a window. How much longer do you think the phrase "roll down the window" has?

Since we're inky wretches and writers, it's probably in our best interest to keep evolving along with the language. Except for many, the newspaper is read online or on iPads. So where's the ink these days?

"Wretch," however, will live on--as long as there are journalists. Be thankful for small favors.

Editorial on 10/19/2019